How to unlock Warzone Ancient Rivalry blueprint: Operation Monarch challenges

Warzone Operation Monarch adds a new Ancient Rivalry blueprint to the game for players to unlock – and here, we’ll show you how to get it.

The event, which kicks off on May 11, will see two of the biggest forces known to mankind land on Caldera. Those, of course, are Kong and Godzilla.

There are ways to avoid attacks from these behemoths and you can also deal damage to them to unlock a new, never-before-seen, killstreak called the S.C.R.E.A.M. Device.

So, if you think you’ve got what it takes to go toe-to-toe with Kong and Godzilla, let’s run through the process of getting a lovely reward along the way… The Ancient Rivalry blueprint.

How to get Warzone Ancient Rivalry blueprint

Warzone players can unlock a brand-new Ancient Rivarly blueprint during the Operation Monarch event in-game, simply by completing all eight of the challenges.

These challenges are based on time played, use of killsteaks, dealing damage, and more. The full list can be found below.

All Warzone Operation Monarch challenges & rewards

The event-exclusive blueprint isn’t the only reward you can get in Warzone Operation Monarch. By completing the following challenges, there’s a load of Charms, Stickers, and other collectibles on offer.

Play Operation Monarch for 6 Hours Reward: Epic “Ancestral Skull” Charm

Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Once Reward: Rare “Ancient Remains” Charm

Use a Kong or Godzilla Killstreak Three Times Reward: Rare “Monarch Eyes Only” Charm

Deal 500,000 damage to Titans Reward: Rare “Concrete Jungle” Sticker

Deal 135,000 total damage to Kong in Titan Frenzy Events Reward: Legendary “Team Godzilla” Emblem

Deal 135,000 total damage to Godzilla in Titan Frenzy Events Reward: Legendary “Team Kong” Emblem

Collect 3,000 Monarch Intel Reward: Epic “Skyline Crasher” Calling Card

Place in the Top 15 twelve times in the Operation Monarch Limited-Time Mode Reward: Epic “One Will Fall” Spray



For more information regarding Warzone Operation Monarch, check out the full patch notes and guide on how to avoid Kong/Godzilla in battle.

The update goes live on May 11, 2022 – so get ready.