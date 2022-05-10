How to avoid Kong & Godzilla attacks in Warzone Operation Monarch

Warzone Operation Monarch puts two giants on the map to help players save Caldera from a greater evil, but don’t be surprised if you get damaged by Kong or Godzilla from time to time. Here’s how you can avoid their attacks.

Operation Monarch is the latest special mission for members of the Warzone community to play through, with a new S.C.R.E.A.M. Device killstreak and Ancient Rivalry blueprint available during the event. All of this is explained in Raven Software’s patch notes.

Getting swiped at during the early game is nothing out of the ordinary when Kong and Godzilla are on the map, as they will go through phases of rage.

Advertisement

Each of the Monarchs has a different style of combat, using either their tail or causing things to happen in close proximity. These attacks are called Titan Frenzy attacks – and familiarizing yourself with their moves will help players avoid damage.

Here, we’ll show you how each of them can be a threat to you and your teammates, as well as the ways in which you can avoid their wrath.

All Godzilla attacks in Warzone: Moveset

You won’t want to be on the receiving end of a Godzilla attack, which includes:

Heat Ray Breath

Tail Swipe

Dorsal Slice

All Kong attacks in Warzone: Moveset

Watch out for these attack moves from Kong in Operation Monarch – as they can be deadly:

Advertisement

Quake Slam

Fin Breaker

Aerial Axe Slash

How to avoid Kong & Godzilla attacks in Warzone

There are two ways to avoid attacks from Kong or Godzilla in Warzone Operation Monarch:

Run in a different direction from Kong or Godzilla, to leave the area in which the Titan Frenzy is taking place. Deal damage to Kong or Godzilla – and by dealing damage, end the Frenzy and unlock the special S.C.R.E.A.M. Device killstreak.

With both of the Titans standing at nearly 400 feet, it’s crucial that you quickly pick up the ways in which they attack and how you can deal with those scenarios. This guide will show you some of the basics, but it’s likely that more creative strats emerge during the event as well.