How to get free LT53 Kazimir and perk in CoD Zombies Mauer Der Toten map

A new CoD zombies easter egg has been discovered on Mauer Der Toten, so find out how you can claim a LT53 Kazimir and random perk for free.

Black Ops Cold War’s Mauer Der Toten zombies map features plenty of creepy locations, hordes of flesh-eating enemies, and deadly weapons. While the latest map has been out for a while now, that hasn’t stopped players from uncovering a number of secrets. Previously, players were trying to solve the Tin Man Heart easter egg, but now another secret has been discovered.

The latest easter egg may not be as in-depth as past methods, but it can give you a great advantage in the early game. After all, claiming a free LT53 Kazimir and perk is incredibly useful.

Whether you’re looking to save your points or just wish to increase your chances of survival, this new easter egg will help you achieve both.

How to get free LT53 Kazimir and perk

In order to claim your free LT53 Kazimir and perk, you’ll first need to purchase some Frag Grenades and Stun Grenades. These can also be crafted at the Crafting Table if you have the necessary scrap needed.

Once you have armed yourself with these explosives, follow the instructions outlined below or check out Clancy – Call Of Duty’s video above.

Head over to the East Berlin Streets. Locate the open drain in the center of the street. Throw all your Stun Grenades and Grenades down the hole. If done correctly, a screaming sound effect will trigger.

This screaming sound effect notifies you that you have been successful in triggering the easter egg. Continue to throw explosives down the hole until the LT53 Kazimir drops.

There are occasions where a free perk will also be rewarded as well, so make sure you claim your prize whenever you complete these steps. Not only is this method easy to replicate, but it can also be extremely useful if you wish to get an edge over your flesh-eating foes.