How to activate Liberty Falls Easter Egg song in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Call of Duty Zombies are back with a bang in Black Ops 6 and that means there is a new song easter egg to activate. Here’s how you get the tune playing on Liberty Falls.

When Call of Duty Zombies first exploded onto the scene back in World at War, it was all about surviving for as many rounds as possible and having bragging rights over your friends. However, as more and more maps were released, Treyarch started adding little secrets.

Not everything has been as big as the Origins or Revelations Easter Eggs, we’ve had little secret ways to activate songs as well. These songs – such as Beauty of Annihilation and The One – have provided the perfect soundtrack to rounds upon rounds of killing undead hordes.

With Black Ops 6 looking to bring back the classic vibes, round-based Zombies are back, and so are the songs. We’ve got one song on Terminus – Can You Hear Me Come In – and another on Liberty Falls – Destroy Something Beautiful.

Where to find all Mr Peaks headsets in Liberty Falls

To activate the Liberty Falls song, you have to toggle three sets of Mr Peaks-themed bunny ears and headphones dotted around the map.

Headset 1 – Motor Lodge Motel

The first one is easy – it can be found behind the Motor Lodge Motel. The blue headphones are on the floor across from the crafting table, just sitting behind a big spot of dry blood.

Just interact with them on the floor to activate the first part of the easter egg.

MrDalekJD The first set of headphones are behind the motel.

Headset 2 – Washington Avenue

The second set of headphones are sat under a bench near the bank on Washington Avenue. This is a little trickier to spot than the first set, just because the floor is much darker.

Make sure the bus is on your right-hand side before pivoting left. There should now be a plant box in the corner of your eye on the right. Again, just activate the blue headphones under the bench to tick off part two of the easter egg.

MrDalekJD The second set of headphones are under the bench in Washington Avenue.

Headset 3 – Dark Aether

The third and final set of headphones requires you to travel to the church in the Dark Aether.

When you’re in there and trying to avoid zombies, head to the pack-a-punch machine. Across from the pack-a-punch, you’ll see a church pew with the third set of headphones sitting on it. Activate it and you’ll have unlocked the song.

MrDalekJD The third set of headphones are in the Dark Aether.

As noted, this song is called Destroy Something Beautiful and like the Terminus song, it’s from artist Kevin Sherwood.

You can’t activate it more than once in one game, so make sure you’re playing the song when you most need it.