How to craft CoD Zombies LT53 Kazimir Grenade: Mauer Der Toten guide

Black Ops Cold War’s Season 4 Reloaded updated has introduced a new crafting weapon – the deadly LT53 Kazimir Grenade to Zombies.

The Season 4 Reloaded update is home to plenty of new weapons, exciting game modes, and operators. However, one of the most exciting additions is that of the LT53 Kazimir Grenade. This deadly Tactical will be present in Mauer Der Toten, alongside the CRBR-S energy-based pistol.

While the LT53 Kazimir Grenade may not be as rare as the game’s new Wonder Weapon, it is capable of delivering some truly devastating damage. In fact, fans of previous Black Ops titles will find that the LT53 Kazimir Grenade black hole-like effect has similarities to the Gersh Device.

Advertisement

How to craft the LT53 Kazimir Grenade

While Treyarch has yet to give official details on how to craft the LT53 Kazimir Grenade, it’s speculated that players will need to collect salvage/random parts from Zombies when they’re killed. As with previous Tactical Equipment, we expect the LT53 Kazimir Grenade to cost around 500 to 1000 uncommon salvage parts.

Read More: Warzone Blueprint Blitz explained

This puts it at a similar price to the game’s Decoy Grenade and Monkey Bomb, two items that are incredibly useful when beating back the flesh-eating hordes.

What does the LT53 Kazimir Grenade do?

Upon placement, the LT53 Kazimir Grenade will open up and suck in any undead creatures, instantly killing them when they reach the event horizon. This makes it particularly useful when you wish to cluster your fleshy foes together or make a calculated retreat.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the patch notes state that “few know what happens to zombies once they cross the threshold, but a brave agent is more than welcome to find out by jumping into the Kazimir’s gravitational pull…”

Just like the Gersh Device before it, the LT53 Kazimir Grenade will likely enable players to teleport to random locations on the map upon entering the device. This can be both a blessing and a curse, so make sure you consider your options before taking the plunge.