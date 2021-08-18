The latest Black Ops Cold War Zombies update has gone live on Tuesday, August 17, with changes to the Pack-a-Punch upgrade system, grenade and equipment changes, and a secret change to the Mauer der Toten map that Treyarch confirms no one has uncovered just yet.

The August 17 update is now available to download in Call of Duty Zombies, and there’s plenty for Black Ops Cold War players to sink their teeth into.

These include a hefty cost reduction for the popular LT53 Kazimir tactical grenade, a long-awaited Pack-a-Punch update ⁠— mainly focused on how players can choose their gun camos mid-game ⁠— and a “secret” map change.

The new easter egg is hidden on Mauer der Toten, devs have confirmed.

On top of all the gameplay changes, Treyarch finally got its hands on the issues that have been plaguing several different Zombies elements. These included a bug breaking the Death Perception perk, multiple Outbreak World Events not triggering, jump pads failing to launch, and more.

Dexerto can confirm the update’s download size is just under 1.2GB.

Below are the full Call of Duty Zombies patch notes for the Black Ops Cold War August 17 update, which can also be found on the usual Treyarch blog.

Call of Duty Zombies August 17 patch notes

Outbreak

Gameplay

Added improvements to the triggering conditions for the Omega Helicopter.

Addressed an issue that prevented the player from receiving the correct amount of Salvage from the Omega Helicopter when Death Perception is equipped.

Addressed an issue that caused the Omega Helicopter to unintentionally spawn and activate on initial player spawn locations.

Objectives

Addressed an issue that prevented the Holdout Objective lighting from turning off after completing the Objective in Collateral.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Disciple’s drain attack beam from appearing when used against Objective targets.

Equipment

LT53 Kazimir

Salvage cost reduced from 2,000 to 1,500.

Addressed an issue that allowed duplication of the LT53 Kazimir.

Pack-a-Punch

Players can now prevent the application of Pack-a-Punch camos on weapons; using a melee attack on the Pack-a-Punch Machine before packing the weapon.

Players can also lock in the Pack-a-Punch Tier I or Tier II camo; using a melee attack on the machine after packing the weapon to their preferred tier.

Stability

Fixed stability issues related to the Death Perception Perk, Outbreak World Events, Outbreak Jump Pads, and the Disciple enemy.

Accessibility