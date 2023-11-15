How to fix MW3 error code 14515

There are all new ways to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 players have been experiencing issues connecting to the servers due to error code 14515. Here’s what’s causing it and how to fix it.

The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise has been a different hit than the developers were hoping for. MW3 has the lowest Twitch viewership for a CoD title since 2019.

On top of that, players have encountered numerous issues since the game’s launch. One prevalent problem prevents users from advancing in their daily challenges due to a persistent bug.

Adding to the frustration, gamers are now grappling with a new challenge – an error code 14515 that hinders their connection to the MW3 servers. Here’s a comprehensive guide on everything you need to know about error code 14515 and how to address and resolve it.

How do I fix MW3 error code 14515?

The error code relates to the MW3 servers being overcrowded or down. There is little that can be done regarding server issues, but here are some potential solutions:

Check the server status – A quick way to check if the servers are up and running is to check the server status. Activision Support has a dedicated website to check server statuses.

– A quick way to check if the servers are up and running is to check the server status. Activision Support has a dedicated website to check server statuses. Restart your game / console – This gives the game a chance to refresh, which could secure the connection to the server.

– This gives the game a chance to refresh, which could secure the connection to the server. Check internet connection – Ensure your internet is not currently experiencing issues. It’s essential to have a solid internet connection to reach the servers.

– Ensure your internet is not currently experiencing issues. It’s essential to have a solid internet connection to reach the servers. Check back later – As frustrating as waiting to play the game may be, server issues can only be solved by Activision. Try the servers again in an hour or two if the above solutions don’t work.

For more MW3 coverage, check out these guides below:

