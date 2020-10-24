 How to find Warzone Leatherface house easter egg on Verdansk map - Dexerto
How to find Warzone Leatherface house easter egg on Verdansk map

Published: 24/Oct/2020 15:53

by Joe Craven
Warzone Leatherface Farmland Verdansk
Infinity Ward

With Call of Duty: Warzone celebrating its first Halloween, there’s some unique changes to the map: here’s everything you need to know to find and enter Leatherface’s house on the Verdansk map.

Warzone’s Halloween celebrations are well underway, with a ton of new content for players to dive into. This includes a number of ghostly easter eggs, one of which takes the shape of a creepy Leatherface shack located on the Verdansk map.

Leatherface is infamous for his role as the antagonist in The Texas Chainsaw film series. First debuting in 1974, the cannibalistic murderer has been reincarnated multiple times. You can even unlock Leatherface content in Modern Warfare and Warzone to strike fear into the heart of your opponents.

Warzone Zombie in Verdansk
Activision / Infinity Ward
Warzone’s Halloween event has given the map a major spooky makeover.

Leatherface’s house location in Warzone

In order to find his house, you need to head to the very east side of the map, towards Krovnik Farmland. Once there, you’ll find a small hut towards the top of the south east areas of huts.

Once you’re nearby it should be pretty easy to locate – there are plenty of signs that it’s the house of a serial killer. A demonic Leatherface figure will greet you at one of the windows, while body parts are littered around the downstairs. Chainsaw noises will also play from upstairs, before two Leatherface figures ambush you on your trip up the stairs.

Leatherface's house circled on Verdansk map
Infinity Ward
The location of Krovnik Farmland on the Verdansk map, then of Leatherface’s house within Farmland.

There’s no in-game reward for visiting the house of Leatherface, but it’s an awesome feature for fans of The Texas Chainsaw series to enjoy nonetheless. It’s fair to assume you could terrify unsuspecting players by waiting among the scattered body parts and incarnations of the mass murderer.

At the time of writing Halloween is still has over a week left, so Infinity Ward could well have some more tricks (or treats) up their sleeves for the Haunting of Verdansk event.

How to fix Warzone dev 6068 error on PC

Published: 24/Oct/2020 14:52

by Daniel Cleary
Dev error in Warzone
Infinity Ward / Activision

PC players have been receiving a lot of annoying dev 6068 error screens while playing Warzone and Modern Warfare since the release of Season 6. Here’s what you’ll need to know in order to fix the problem.

Crashes and error screens can be incredibly frustrating for players to deal with when attempting to play their favorite games and Warzone has had its fair share of them since its release in March.

One error screen has been appearing for players a lot lately, is a game freeze and crash followed by a “dev 6068 error” during attempts to play online.

warzone charcters at subway
Infinity Ward
PC players have experienced a lot of dev 6068 errors in Season 6

This dev 6068 error is often linked to issues with the computer’s software, such as having a corrupt DirectX installed, rather than a hardware issue. It can be caused by a number of things but having outdated Windows, System Drivers and non-optimal settings for your device, have all been found as causes as well.

As there are multiple ways for this error to occur, there are also a few solutions that have been found to help players to fix this annoying in-game bug. Here’s some of the things that you can do to fix the dev 6068 error.

How to fix dev 6068 error on Warzone

  1. Run Warzone and Modern Warfare as an administrator on your PC.
  2. In task manager, set a high priority on the Call of Duty app to prevent freezes.
  3. Download any updates for your computer’s System Drivers and make sure Windows is up to date.
  4. Open Battle.net launcher and press ‘Scan and Repair’ in the Call of Duty options menu.
  5. Set the Game Window to Borderless in the game’s video settings
  6. Deactivate any game overlays or performance monitoring apps such as Discord, Game Bar, etc.
  7. Disable settings such as Ray Tracing and turn shaders down on Warzone.
  8. Reinstall shaders in the graphics settings.
  9. If all else fails, you could try reinstalling the game to prevent the dev 6068 error.

It is quite unlikely that you will need to try all of these to fix the error, but it could also be caused by a third-party application that conflicts with the Warzone application, meaning you might have to clean boot your system to solve the problem.

Activision previously addressed these game crashes when they first appeared after Season 6, revealing that they were “actively investigating” the issues with Warzone and despite resolving it for some players, it still seems to be a major issue for others.

That’s all the information we have right now on this error code; as always, we’ll continue to bring you the latest as more is announced, so make sure to follow us on @DexertoINTEL for all the latest updates.