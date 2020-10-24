How to find Warzone Leatherface house easter egg on Verdansk map - Dexerto

With Call of Duty: Warzone celebrating its first Halloween, there’s some unique changes to the map: here’s everything you need to know to find and enter Leatherface’s house on the Verdansk map.

Warzone’s Halloween celebrations are well underway, with a ton of new content for players to dive into. This includes a number of ghostly easter eggs, one of which takes the shape of a creepy Leatherface shack located on the Verdansk map.

Leatherface is infamous for his role as the antagonist in The Texas Chainsaw film series. First debuting in 1974, the cannibalistic murderer has been reincarnated multiple times. You can even unlock Leatherface content in Modern Warfare and Warzone to strike fear into the heart of your opponents.

Leatherface’s house location in Warzone

In order to find his house, you need to head to the very east side of the map, towards Krovnik Farmland. Once there, you’ll find a small hut towards the top of the south east areas of huts.

Once you’re nearby it should be pretty easy to locate – there are plenty of signs that it’s the house of a serial killer. A demonic Leatherface figure will greet you at one of the windows, while body parts are littered around the downstairs. Chainsaw noises will also play from upstairs, before two Leatherface figures ambush you on your trip up the stairs.

There’s no in-game reward for visiting the house of Leatherface, but it’s an awesome feature for fans of The Texas Chainsaw series to enjoy nonetheless. It’s fair to assume you could terrify unsuspecting players by waiting among the scattered body parts and incarnations of the mass murderer.

At the time of writing Halloween is still has over a week left, so Infinity Ward could well have some more tricks (or treats) up their sleeves for the Haunting of Verdansk event.