Warzone glitch gives players free wins during Haunting event

The Haunting Warzone event allows squads to face off against Diablo IV boss Butcher, but a glitch lets players take advantage during the fight and earn easy wins.

In Warzone’s final season before Modern Warfare 3, the devs are sending the battle royale off in style. The annual fan-favorite Haunting event is back, and some community members have already heralded it as the best iteration in series history.

In saying that, players are furious with the jump scares that you get randomly or from opening crates. And frustrations mounted when the update launched without including Zombie Royale and the nighttime Vondel map. Instead, players have to wait an extra three days to get the full Haunting experience.

While waiting, squads can try their hand at completing Operation Nightmare, which unleashes seven anomalies across Al Mazrah. Players unlock an exclusive weapon camo by taking down every monster on a bounty board. But users discovered it’s actually better not to defeat one of the bosses.

Warzone players avoid leaving Butcher’s realm to get free wins

Diablo 4’s mini-boss Butcher is the star of Operation Nightmare. Teams can take on the fearsome foe by activating the Alters of Lilith to open a Nightmare Portal that leads to him. Defeating Butcher unlocks his signature Meat Hook in Diablo 4.

But instead of completing the challenge, Warzone streamer Repullze discovered that you can win a match by staying in Butcher’s realm and avoiding the boss until the match ends.

This isn’t the first time Warzone players earned free wins. In April, a bug allowed users to get free victories after being locked in the Gulag. It’s unclear what the devs intend to do in order to fix the issue. But if you are still searching for your first Warzone win, this provides the perfect opportunity to do so.

