Atlanta FaZe wins Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational: final results - Dexerto

Atlanta FaZe wins Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational: final results

Published: 26/Oct/2020 1:55 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 1:58

by Brad Norton
Activision / Atlanta FaZe

Atlanta FaZe black ops 4

While we’re in the midst of the Call of Duty League off-season, Atlanta FaZe hosted an enormous event with $25,000 up for grabs in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational.

From Ghosts competitions to Modern Warfare 2 tournaments, the current off-season has treated us to a proper look back in time. Many of the world’s best CoD players from over the years have gathered together for a handful of events already and there are no signs of the festivities slowing down soon.

Atlanta FaZe was next in line for a major event, and sights were set on the more recent Black Ops 4. From CDL talent to Academy players and even those that made it through open qualifiers, the best of the best were lined up to compete.

It was one of the biggest tournaments over the off-season, taking place across multiple days. Fear not though, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of all there is to know.

How to rewatch the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational

It was a long weekend of action so there’s plenty to sit through if you’re wanting to watch it all. The Black Ops 4 event kicked off on October 23 and ran through to October 25. 12PM ET (9AM PT / 5PM BST / 3AM AEDT).  The following days all started at a similar time and ran for multiple hours.

A handful of competitors recorded their own perspectives throughout the event. However, FaZe hooked it up with a number of dedicated streams to keep on top of all the action. There were four streams in total but it all boiled down to the main ATL FaZe channel for the final day. 

Teams that competed in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational

It’s safe to say this event was one of the most stacked we’ll see in the off-season. Six CDL teams put rosters forward for the tournament. They were joined by an assortment of top talent coming from Challengers, along with eight teams that earned a spot through the open qualifiers.

Not only was this a step back in time, but it was also a unique look ahead. FaZe gave fans their first “opportunity to see new 2021 CDL 4v4 rosters in action.”

The full list of teams that competed in the Black Ops 4 tournament can be found below.

Team Players
Atlanta FaZe Abezy, Arcitys, Cellium, Simp
Dallas Empire Crixical, Huke, Illey, Temp
OpTic LA Accuracy, Kenny, Slasher, TJHaly
LA Guerrillas Apathy, Assault, Silly, Vivid
Chicago Huntsmen Dashy, Envoy, Formal, Scump
Seattle Surge Goonjar, Gunless, Loony, Prestinni
Mood Swings Blazt, Decemate, F3rocitys, Slacked
Westr Jintroid, Paulehx, Spart, Venom
West Coast Goons  Gonplue, Otflick, Ryanbacardi, Savysita
The Boys  Godrx, Kismet, Maux, Pandur
AF Academy  Archivs, Hyper, Phantomz, Sibilants
Team LBX  Exceed, Neropoiison, Noysii, Xotic
Four Horsemen  General, Standy, Proto, Royalty
Arial Arise  Crazie, Crimson, Horizinsfall, Kyuhm
HYXR  Estreal, Fflames, Hazy, Lurid
Dgeneration Sangar, DeadlyResults, Strezy, Yspry
Lost Angels  Aapex, Beehzy, Conbix, TheHolyToaster
Diamond Gaming  Spekcy, Uncivil, XinfinitX, Yemon
Magic  Huntsmann, Kips, Parzelion, Yeezy
Team Moch  Mochilla, Tech, TeddyRecks, Ttinyy

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Format

With 20 teams revealed, the BO4 Throwback Invitational has moved on from an exciting set of group stages to the Winners and Losers Brackets. Teams were split into four groups of four initially, with everyone moving on to their side of the double-elimination brackets based on performances across groups.

Unlike the best-of-3 format for the group stage, teams played best-of-5 matches in the Winners and Losers Brackets.

$25,000 was on offer. Only three teams could actually place in the money though. $15,000 was awarded to the top team, second place was treated to $7,500, while third place nabbed $2,500 for their efforts. 

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Groups

Group A Results
Dallas Empire 3-0
Atlanta FaZe Academy 2-1
Arial Arise 1-2
Seattle Surge 0-3

 

Group B Results
Atlanta FaZe 3-0
Team LBX 2-1
Four Horsemen 1-2
Sureshot 0-3

 

Group C Results
HYXR 3-0
Mood Swings 2-1
OpTic Gaming LA 1-2
Westr 0-3

 

Group D Results
Chicago Huntsmen 3-0
DGeneration 2-1
The Boys 1-2
LA Guerrillas 0-3

As you can see from the group results, some big CDL teams made their marks on the tournament’s first day. But a full rundown on the first day of action can be seen below.

ATL FaZe BO4 Invitational: Day 1, Group Stage

Day 1 started like the CDL Champs finished, with three of the league’s strongest teams dominating the competition and standing a full head and shoulders above the rest. In the group stages, the CDL’s final three teams, the Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, and Dallas Empire all finished 3-0 with the Huntsmen being the only team to drop a map.

Unsurprisingly, McArthur ‘Cellium’ Jovel proved his MVP candidacy is not limited to Modern Warfare, as he pulled off some absurd plays in the group stage.

But, while other CDL teams, like the Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas, went winless — one team of amateurs, HYXR, also went 3-0. With the tournament now shifting to winners and losers brackets, with a best-of-five format instead of the earlier best-of-threes, it will be interesting to see which teams can maintain or change momentum.

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Winners Bracket: Day 2

Round Match
Quarterfinal Dallas Empire 3 – 0 Mood Swings
Quarterfinal Chicago Huntsmen 3 – 0 Team LBX
Quarterfinal HYXR 3 – 1 AF Academy
Quarterfinal Atlanta FaZe 3 – 0 DGeneration
Semifinal Dallas Empire 3 – 0 Chicago Huntsmen
Semifinal HYXR 1 – 3 Atlanta FaZe

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Losers Bracket: Day 2

Round Match
LR1 WestR 3 – 0 Unjustified
LR1 Sureshot 3 – 0 Magic
LR1 LA Guerrillas 2 – 3 Diamond Gaming
LR1 Seattle Surge 2 – 3 Aim 4 Victory
LR2 The Boys 1 – 3 WestR
LR2 Arial Arise 3 – 1 Sureshot
LR2 OpTic Gaming LA 2 – 3 Diamond Gaming
LR2 Four Horsemen 3 – 0 Aim 4 Victory
LR3 DGeneration 1 – 3 WestR
LR3 AF Academy 2 – 3 Arial Arise
LR3 Team LBX 3 – 0 Diamond Gaming
LR3 Mood Swings 0 – 3 Four Horsemen
LR4 Team LBX 2 – 3 Four Horsemen
LR4 WestR 1 – 3 Arial Arise

ATL FaZe BO4 Invitational: Day 2, Bracket Play

Like Day 1, the second day of the FaZe Invitational saw the CDL’s top two teams dominate the competition. But this time, it wasn’t FaZe’s Cellium making the most noise. Instead, the Empire prove they only need a few of their pieces to make things happen as iLLeY put the team on his back, surviving Scump’s shots and finishing the round off with a slick five-piece.

Down in the Losers Bracket, Arial Arise and the Four Horsemen made their marks, winning some very close matches to ensure spots in the quarterfinals. On Finals Sunday, the remaining six teams will all play as the double-elimination bracket thins out. In the final match, the Grand Finals will shift from the best-of-5 format to a best-of-7.

Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Finals Bracket: Day 3

Round Match
Losers Quarterfinal Chicago Huntsmen 3 – 0 Arial Arise
Losers Quarterfinal HYXR 3 – 0 Four Horsemen
Losers Semifinal HYXR 3 – 2 Chicago Huntsmen
Winners Final Dallas Empire 1 – 3 Atlanta FaZe
Losers Final HYXR 2 – 3 Dallas Empire
Grand Final Atlanta FaZe 4 – 2 Dallas Empire

ATL FaZe BO4 Invitational: Day 3, Finals Sunday

Finals Sunday started with the tournament’s early upsurging underdogs, HYXR, continuing to impress. The team of amateurs easily out-dueled an impressive Four Horsemen roster before meeting the CDL’s darling franchise, the Chicago Huntsmen, in the Losers Semifinal. There, they eked out the revamped roster with a clutch 3-2 victory (including some nice SND plays from Estreal).

Unfortunately, the HYXR Cinderella run would end in the next round, as the Dallas Empire, fresh off a loss to FaZe in the Winners Bracket, clinched a return to contention in another close, 3-2 match. That left the BO4 Throwback Invitational with a matchup most recently familiar at CDL Champs: Atlanta vs. Dallas in a best-of-7.

Things started with a blitz from Empire as they secured the first two map wins without much of a hassle. While the third map seemed to be much of the same, FaZe pulled it back from the brink of defeat before setting the tone for the series as a whole.

The FaZe roster took hold of the series and didn’t let go. They won four maps in a row to end things with a bang and win their org’s very own throwback tournament.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War trophies & achievements confirmed: full list

Published: 26/Oct/2020 0:27

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War Trophies Achievements
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release in less than three weeks, and to add to the excitement, a comprehensive list of trophies and achievements has more or less been confirmed.

Call of Duty players love trophies and achievements, and they’ve been looking forward to taking them on once again in Black Ops Cold War. It adds an extra layer of accomplishment and progression to the game and rewards players for their dedication and efforts.

Many have been eagerly awaiting to hear more about the trophies and achievements in Black Ops Cold War. They’ve been left in the dark for weeks, twiddling their thumbs in anticipation. Now, luckily for them, their prayers have been answered.

COD Tracker has dished up an exclusive first-look at all the trophies and achievements in Black Ops Cold War. It’s an impressive list spanning 44 in total across all three modes; Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

Before reading on, be warned some achievements might be considered spoilers.

Black Ops Cold War Trophies Achievements
Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has an impressive list of 44 trophies and achievements.

Achievements and Trophies in Black Ops Cold War

Combat Recruit

  • Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Combat Hardened

  • Complete the single player Campaign on Veteran or Realism difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 100

Nowhere Left to Run

  • Complete Nowhere Left to Run in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Fracture Jaw

  • Complete Fracture Jaw in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Brick in the Wall

  • Complete Brick in the Wall in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Redlight, Greenlight

  • Complete Redlight, Greenlight in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Echoes of a Cold War

  • Complete Echoes of a Cold War in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Desperate Measures

  • Complete Desperate Measures in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

End of the Line

  • Complete End of the Line in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Break on Through

  • Complete Break on Through in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

The Final Countdown

  • Complete The Final Countdown in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Ashes to Ashes

  • Complete Ashes to Ashes in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Chaos

  • Complete Chaos Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Red Circus

  • Complete Red Circus Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Firing Range

  • Shoot all of the targets on Main Street during Amerika.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Keep Your Friends Close

  • Perform Body Shield 5 Times.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Patriot Arrow

  • Kill an enemy with the secret weapon while ziplining during Yamantau.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Mind Trip

  • See all 7 memory endings and playthrough all 4 path ends in Prisoner.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Explosive Finish

  • Kill 12 enemies with explosive barrels while riding the server lift during Yamantau.
  • Gamerscore: 15

EVERYONNNNNEE!

  • Kill 25 enemies with the AC-130 during the rooftop defend.
  • Gamerscore: 15

The Red Door

  • Disobeyed Adler’s order to go through the door.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Jack of All Trades

  • Get 5 kills each with an LMG, SMG, AR, and a Shotgun.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Old Faithful

  • Killed 200 enemies with an AR.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Scorched Earth

  • Destroy all enemy vehicles and mortar teams while defending Firebase Ripcord.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Scorched Earth II

  • Blow up all trucks and guard towers on the approach to the monastery.
  • Gamerscore: 30

The Fixer

  • Get 200 Eliminations in Multiplayer.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Party Patrol

  • Get 10 squad wipe medals in Fireteam.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Mean Machine

  • Get 100 Kills as the driver, pilot, or passenger of a vehicle in Multiplayer.
  • Gamerscore: 90

Go the Distance

  • Win 50 matches of Multiplayer.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Calling It In

  • Get 50 kills with lethal Scorestreaks in Multiplayer.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Heavy Metal

  • In Die Maschine, forge the Pack-A-Punch machine.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Carpe D.I.E.M.

  • In Die Maschine, free the lost Decompressive Isotopic Estrangement Machine.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Seal the Deal

  • In Die Maschine, close the rift.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Two Birds, One Stone

  • In Die Maschine, kill the two split Megatons with one shot.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Socket-to-me

  • In Zombies, upgrade a skill
  • Gamerscore: 15

Six Pack

  • In Zombies, upgrade 6 Perk Skills to Tier III
  • Gamerscore: 15

Nightmare at 20 feet

  • In Die Maschine, kill 100 enemies without leaving the top of the crashed plane wing
  • Gamerscore: 30

Entamaphobia

  • In Die Maschine, stay in the Yard for 15 rounds
  • Gamerscore: 30

Craftwork

  • In Die Maschine, craft 14 different types of items in one match.
  • Gamerscore: 30

Fowl Five Piece

  • Get a chain of 5 chickens strung together in Dead Ops Arcade.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Survive the Wild

  • Escaped from the deep dark Wild.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Reunited with Fidolina

  • Defeated the Momaback and saved your dear friend.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Forever Fated

  • Found your destiny in the Room of Fate.
  • Gamerscore: 15

Dungeon Diver

  • Visit every corner of a Deadly Dungeon.
  • Gamerscore: 30
Black Ops Cold War Trophies Achievements
Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been in Open Beta for almost a month now.

It’s an impressive list of achievements that is bound to keep players busy for quite some time. However, players will be particularly drawn to some of the more complex ones.

Scorched Earth I and II stand out the most. To finish them, players will need to wreak havoc on enemy guard towers, mortars, and vehicles.

The Mind Trip achievement also drops a hint that there will be four different paths in the campaign mode and seven endings in total. Not only does that mean the campaign mode has learned from single-player RPGs with multiple endings.

It also means that it will stay fresh for longer, and give players another achievement that requires a lot of time and commitment.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War officially releases on November 13, right around the time PS5 and Xbox Series X launch.