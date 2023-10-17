Warzone The Haunting update patch notes: Zombie Royale, Operation Nightmare, more

The Haunting event returns to Warzone, this time featuring Zombie Royale, a night-time variant of Vondel, and more.

Many fans still consider “The Haunting of Verdansk” Halloween event in 2020 as one of Warzone’s crowning achievements. Instead of a traditional battle royale format, players turned into zombies when they were killed, creating a mini-outbreak during matches.

Rebirth of the Dead brought the idea back in 2022, this time adding more powers and abilities for the zombie players. And now, Warzone’s latest Haunting event takes inspiration from previous iterations, combining the best elements of both.

Article continues after ad

Let’s jump right into what fans can expect from this Halloween season.

Article continues after ad

Warzone The Haunting Vondead, reinforcement flare nerf, more

Usually, mid-season updates come with weapon-balancing updates. However, the devs stated that fans should instead expect weapon-balancing updates throughout the rest of Season 6. The news will certainly disappoint some, but at least players know that changes are on the way.

As for what The Haunting does add, the map variant of Vondel finally addresses a long-standing complaint. The introduction of Water combat has divided fans since Warzone 2 first launched, and Vondead removes water from the canals of Vondel. It will be interesting to see how much this changes impacts the flow of matches.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, players will have to alter their end-game strategies as reinforcment flares are “now significantly less common” on Al Mazrah.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Warzone The Haunting patch notes

Here are the official Haunting patch notes.

Events

Operation Nightmare is a GO: Investigate eldritch anomalies across the map, and face a host of monstrous targets as you gradually clear a Bounty board of otherworldly terrors! The Butcher is looking for fresh meat across Al Mazrah and Vondead! This monstrosity will drop a unique reward which can be claimed in Diablo IV. Check the Call of Duty website later today for more information on how to redeem.

Welcome to Vondead: A demonic incantation unleashed an uncontained zombie outbreak across Vondel. The undead have ravaged the streets under a blood red moon. Shocking secrets are waiting to be discovered!

Zombie Royale is back! Tear into this infamous limited-time mode, with all-new innovations but the same chaotic premise — return to battle as a fast-moving Zombie. Survive, or get eaten!

Lockdown returns, otherworldly loot, and events: Head to Vondead for more Lockdown action, gather Souls for in-game rewards, and prepare for plenty of jump scares, eldritch equipment, and much more.

Maps

Vondead: A haunted take on Vondel

A zombie breakout has happened in Vondel due to an unknown sorceress incantation which led to inexplicable things… The incantation has transformed the current weather into something terrifying Humans have barricaded Market to survive for as long as possible, making it the area with the best loot in the city As a way to protect civilians who were escaping by the Train Station, officials have drained the nearby canal



Modes

New Limited-Time Mode (In-Season)

New Limited-Time Mode (In-Season) The infamous Halloween season Mode is back, with returning favorite features and all-new innovations. That said, the core rules remain the same: Players who die respawn as a zombie with a set of impressive abilities The zombie scourge must pursue and eliminate all life Players that die as a zombie are eliminated from the match – unless they wait for the infestation meter to return all spectators to the match as a zombie The last living Player(s) wins

This Mode is available on both Al Mazrah and Vondead (Vondel Map Variant)

Players are now able to play Lockdown under an ominous moonlit, night-time variant of Vondel!

Gameplay

New Features

Haunted Box New Field Upgrade The Haunted Box is everything you need: it refills Armor Plates, Ammunition, and Equipment. Fair warning: Players may want to brace for the unexpected when opening it. Not available in DMZ

New Field Upgrade Bloodseeker New Tactical Equipment This grenade is the perfect tool to find enemies in a dark environment. Throw it near an enemy Player and it will lunge itself towards them, revealing their position as well as surrounding enemy Players within a short distance. Not available in DMZ

New Tactical Equipment Thermal Weapons New Loot New Custom Weapons can now be found throughout the ground loot, notable due to their Lichyard Camo. Available in The Haunting-themed Warzone Maps

New Loot

Adjustments

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Reinforcement Flares are now significantly less common.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the Gas circle on the Tac Map to disappear.

Fixed an issue that would force the Player to make unintended purchases while navigating the Buy Station.