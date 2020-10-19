How to get free Texas Chainsaw Massacre emblem & calling card in Warzone - Dexerto

A brand new Halloween-themed event called ‘Haunting of Verdansk’ is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, and we’ve got everything you need to know about what’ll be in included.

With Halloween inching closer and closer, we’re officially in spooky season, and Infinity Ward have decided to give Modern Warfare a grand sending off with the Haunting of Verdansk in-game event.

The event, which kicks off on Tuesday, October 20 and wraps up on Tuesday, November 3, will feature a nighttime version of Warzone’s map, cosmetic items themed after popular horror film series like Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, new modes, rewards, and a whole lot more.

Haunting of Verdansk trailer

Haunting of Verdansk roadmap

What’s added in Warzone for Haunting of Verdansk

Verdansk – Going Dark

As had been teased previously, a nighttime version of the Warzone map will make its debut in the Haunting of Verdansk event. As of now, the only modes confirmed for this are Trios and Plunder, but Activision did say that more would be made available.

Needless to say, the darkness of the terrain will compel almost everyone to use thermal optics on their weapons and the Cold Blooded perk in loadouts to hide from such scopes.

Trick or Treat

Throughout the duration of the event, the nighttime version of Verdansk will feature 16 specially-marked Trick or Treat chests, which include a combined 16 new cosmetic items like Blueprints, weapons, charms, and more.

Of course, as is the spirit of Halloween, Infinity Ward have added a twist to this whole process: In some cases, certain chests will have tricks instead of treats, so open them carefully if you want to avoid “a terrifying fright.”

If and when you do unlock all 16 cosmetics, you will be automatically awarded with a Legendary assault rifle blueprint called the Pumpkin Punisher, pictured below.

Zombie Royale LTM

In this new Limited Time Mode, players who get killed come back to life as a Zombie instead of being sent to the Gulag. Zombies can’t carry weapons but do have special abilities that include increased speed, improved jumps, deadlier melee attacks, and thermal vision.

Turning into a Zombie isn’t the end all be all, though, as players will have the chance to return from the undead and rejoin their squad. Whenever someone is killed, they drop a syringe, and collecting two syringes will allow you to parachute back in with your loadout.

The last team with a surviving Operator wins, even if the rest of their squad have turned into Zombies.

What’s added in Modern Warfare multiplayer

Themed changes

To add an extra layer of Halloween-themed spookiness into multiplayer, Infinity Ward have made it so any player who is on a kill-streak of three or more will have their head turn into a flaming jack-o-lantern pumpkin.

This feature isn’t purely cosmetic either, since the change will let players on both sides know who is on a roll and needs to be stopped at all costs before reaching some of those higher tier killstreaks.

That’s not the only such quirk added; in Domination, scarecrows will replace the flags on points, while skulls will appear instead of dog tags in Kill Confirmed, as well as other visual effects in other modes.

New modes

There are two brand-new multiplayer modes coming as part of the Haunting of Verdansk event: Onslaught and Snipers Only. Onslaught features a Juggernaut suit spawning somewhere on the map that two teams have to fight for control over. Once someone has the suit equipped, they must try to get it to the specific target area while the other team tries to do everything they can to stop it.

As for Snipers Only, this is a variant of Team Deathmatch that replaces custom classes with five pre-built loadouts, all featuring sniper rifles as the primary weapon(s). The rest of the mode is like any match of TDM: The team with the most kills wins.

Horror film bundles & new Operator

Saw & Texas Chainsaw Massacre

When it comes to the best horror film franchises of all time, most would rank Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre high up there – and both have been incorporated in Modern Warfare & Warzone as cosmetic items.

The Saw bundle include the iconic Billy the Puppet as an Operator outfit, as well as the Phlebotomozier Lethal Equipment – a throwing knife variant that kills enemies on impact in a shower of blood. The set also includes themed blueprints for an assault rifle and shotgun, both with “blood-red” tracers, as well as a Cargo Truck skin, tricycle charm, and four other items.

As for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, players will be able to run around dressed as the menacing Leatherface villain and a new LMG blueprint called Family Heirloom, which has a special stock attachment that lets it be held like a chainsaw.

The rest of the bundles comes with an SMG blueprint, vehicle horn, the ‘Anyone Home?’ melee weapon, which has a hammer on one side and a meat tenderizer on the other, and five other items.

New Dr. Karlov Operator

Dr. Karlov is the newest Operator added as part of the Haunting of Verdansk event – a character who’s obsessed with electricity and energy-charged weaponry, according to his lore.

The ‘Dr. Karlov Lives’ bundle includes a new outfit skin for Bale, two “high-voltage” weapon blueprints, an electric throwing knife, vehicle skin, and other cosmetics.

