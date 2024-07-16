Superstore was among the most fun and chaotic POIs to land on in Verdansk. And after four years, the iconic supermarket is again opening its doors to customers.

Call of Duty confirmed that Atlas Superstore will be a new POI on Urzikstan in Season 5. The store looks very similar to its original iteration, but there are a few new additions, including a zipline on the side of the building and one that descends down into the store.

Article continues after ad

In addition, a horizontal zip-line goes from a hill across from the store onto its roof. The new mobility options should make it easier for players to escape gunfights or sneak up on enemies.

Like the original version, we expect this location to be one of the most popular locations to land, and it will especially be hectic when the season first goes live.

This addition comes after Warzone players have become increasingly frustrated over the lack of new content on Urzikstan in the last few seasonal updates.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In May, community members flamed the devs for hurting the title by only adding Ranked Play to Resurgence maps.

The developers responded that they will focus on maintaining Ranked Resurgence in upcoming seasons “given the mode’s success.” This is to “provide a diverse and fulfilling competitive experience across different modes.”

Resurgence’s success came at the expense of traditional battle royale fans, but this new update should help revive the previously forgotten map.

Season 5 starts on July 24. So far, it has already been announced that there will be a WWE collaboration event. Meanwhile, Sledgehammer Games created three new variants of popular MW3 multiplayer maps that use a comic book art style.