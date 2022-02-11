Warzone data reveals how many more players are on console than PC

There’s been a lot of debate about Call of Duty: Warzone’s players and their systems. Now, new polls have revealed just how many of the BR’s gamers are on console (Xbox, PS4, PS5) compared to PC.

As a cross-platform title, Warzone pits the best and worst of every system against each other. That’s meant a lot of gamers grabbing loadouts, but also a good deal of drama as the developers try to balance each experience.

Unlike games like Overwatch, which separate console and PC players, Warzone has no console-only cross-play. This has been an issue for the community, as fans complain that they don’t have the FOV Slider or playable stability of their PC counterparts.

So, to put the player base’s complaints in perspective – some polls show just how many console players there really are, relative to PC.

Warzone data shows 70% of players are on console

What platform do you play Call of Duty on? — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 14, 2022

As you can see from Charlie Intel’s tweet, which received a whopping 51,206 votes, there are… a lot of console players. Combining Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S) and PlayStation (PS4, PS5) equals 67.7% of the player base.

PC, by contrast, comprises 28.4% of the game’s players.

Another poll, from MWZ, received 26,239 votes and showed similar results: 69.3% on console, versus 30.7% on PC.

Breaking down Warzone’s player base by console & PC

It’s worth noting that, while these polls paint an interesting picture, they’re likely skewed by gamers who are passionate enough to follow CoD Twitter accounts. In reality, this probably excludes a number of very casual players who are likely to be on console – so the numbers could be deflated.

Still, the fact that console Warzone players have so many complaints is obviously of importance to everyone. PC players can’t discount the console experience as unimportant when it represents about 70% of their lobbies.

Another facet that will likely change is the PlayStation dominance. While the polls show around 40% of players currently being on PS4 and PS5, compared to about 20% for Xbox, those numbers may change in the years ahead following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.