Hilarious Warzone bug shows why you shouldn’t call Loadout Drops on a train

Published: 6/Jan/2021 4:16

by Brad Norton
Warzone train gameplay
Activision

Loadout Drops have been quite problematic in Warzone lately and another new bug shows why you should never call one in while on a train cruising through Verdansk.

Loadout Drops are supposed to your saving grace in any given Warzone lobby. After saving up with your team, all of the most powerful weapons become available. Though things haven’t quite been working as intended of late.

Some Loadout bugs have made players invincible, others have frozen squads in place and ruined their matches. Now, there’s an over the top issue that comes when trying to call down your custom classes on a train.

The train has been a part of Verdansk for a few seasons now, and Loadout Drops have worked just fine. Since the latest update, however, you’re going to want to avoid mixing the two at all costs.

Note to self: Don’t call loadouts on train from CODWarzone

Early into a regular game on January 5, Reddit user ‘flaice’ was caught off guard by a series of mishaps. While standing on the moving train, they figured it was time to upgrade their equipment. Though upon throwing the Loadout marker, things were immediately off to a buggy start.

The player dropped their marker on one section of the train before it appeared well down the line. They had to navigate their way through and climb over some obstacles before getting to their drop.

When they got within range, things went from bad to worse. No prompt appeared on screen to let them equip a Loadout. It awkwardly pushed them away, glitched them down through the train momentarily, before eventually just killing them outright.

Their teammate couldn’t help but laugh in the moment. Though neither player could use the Loadout Drop they’d just saved up for. It was completely broken and clearly lethal.

Warzone trains
Activision
Trains have been a core part of the Warzone experience for a few seasons now, but Loadout Drops just don’t mix well.

Awkward geometry has had this effect in the past. Either launching players across the map or just slaughtering them on the spot. But it’s clear now that Loadout Drops don’t mix well with the many objects on the Verdansk train.

If you’ve got one ready, make sure you safely exit the vehicle before trying to call it in. The last thing you want is for your team to be laughing as your own Loadout Drop ends your run.

Black Ops Cold War glitch makes VTOL scorestreak freeze in mid-air

Published: 6/Jan/2021 1:43

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War VTOL glitch
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War has been riddled with glitches and bugs since launch, but one that freezes the VTOL scorestreak in mid-air is becoming a hot topic after a player shared a video of it happening to him.

It’s always a special moment when a Black Ops Cold War player earns a VTOL scorestreak. After all, it’s not easy to rack up the 7,000 points required to make it happen. It takes time and effort and lots of kills and objectives. But with a bit of luck, you can find them in care packages too.

Either way, if you manage to get one, you can rain down the chaos on your opponents and potentially secure a win. But imagine if you hopped in and were ready to rock and roll, only to find that you cannot control the jet. That’s what happened to a player named Colin_0w.

Black Ops Cold War VTOL glitch
Treyarch
The VTOL is one of the deadliest scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War.

Colin_0w was fortunate enough to find a VTOL scorestreak in a care package. But unfortunately, when he found a secure place to go prone and fire it up, he was in for an unpleasant surprise.

“Got a VTOL from a care package and was excited to try it out on Raid, but this sh*t happened,” he said. It quickly became apparent that he couldn’t move the jet. It was fixed in one place, and although he could still move, it made him a sitting duck.

Got a VTOL from a care package and was excited to try it out on Raid but this sh*t happened from r/blackopscoldwar

It’s incredibly frustrating since VTOL scorestreaks are a prized possession. Plus, they can often make or break a game. So, a bug that makes them significantly less effective is worrying. Interestingly, he wasn’t the only one it happened to, either.

“The same thing happened to me yesterday,” said another user in the comments. “Pretty curious because I’ve used the VTOL like 50 times, and this never happened before.” It hasn’t been widely reported until now, so the bug may be happening more often now compared to before.

Black Ops Cold War VTOL glitch
Treyarch
It’s possible that the VTOL score streak glitch happens to players who initiate it near the edge of a map.

“I’ve noticed issues with controlled streaks happen when you call them in a while being close to the outer bounds of the map,” wrote another.

Colin_0w did initiate the VTOL scorestreak on the edge of the map, so it’s possible that it spawned on the outside of an invisible wall.

In the end, though, it’s still a frustrating and worrisome glitch that needs to be addressed. Until that happens, frozen VTOL jets don’t stand a chance against a flurry of rockets, and their effectiveness is weakened.