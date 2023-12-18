Warzone glitch turns enemies on train invincible

A possible glitch in Warzone is turning players invincible while they are riding on the train in the new Urzikstan map.

Despite its massive popularity, Warzone has been dealing with a plethora of criticisms and issues including a new bug surrounding the new map’s train.

The map, called Urzikstan, has a train running around the whole area and a clip is making the rounds on social media showing a player unable to kill others while on it.

The clip is causing some waves in the community, with responses ranging from critical to hysterical.

Warzone player encounters invincible enemy on train

The clip first appeared on Reddit, with the caption being a blatant: “this game is such a joke.”

The video then shows the player, on board the train, come across another person. Despite getting the drop on them, being at point-blank range, and seemingly able to land several easy shots, much of them do not land and they get downed instead.

The response from the community was to address that bots were soon going to swarm the post, putting the blame on the player rather than Warzone itself.

Others viewed as mounting evidence to the game lacking in quality, with one user saying, “Terrible game will remain terrible.”

Some players suggest that the issue isn’t a bug with the train, but rather a result of the player having high ping or packet loss in the game. Others suggest that the door to the train compartment is glitching, with the game thinking it’s closed when it’s not.

Regardless of the reason why, the clip is certainly justifying many fans’ frustration with Warzone’s state, as bugs continue to frequent the game since its launch.