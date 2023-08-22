Warzone 2 players rediscover unlimited lethal equipment exploit

An exploit giving Warzone 2 players unlimited lethal equipment items reared its ugly head again after briefly disappearing.

Season 3 Reloaded gave players more options for acquiring Perks. Previously players could only get their desired Perk package by looting a Loadout Drop, which sometimes made it a nightmare as multiple teams pushed one spot with the same objective.

Thankfully, the mid-season update made it possible to loot Perk packages off dead enemies or purchase them from buy stations. Despite yielding positive change, it also unintentionally broke Warzone 2’s meta, as players abused Perk packages to earn unlimited lethal equipment items.

Raven Software swiftly stepped in and released a minor update to disable the ability to stow Perk packs in backpacks. But it looks like the exploit is back and more annoying than ever.

Unlimited lethal equipment exploit back in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 content creator Djmas posted a clip on Twitter of the Restock exploit. Players can fill all five backpack slots with lethal equipment items. And in the case of this video, the entire team carried 10 frag grenades each.

Previously the exploit worked because of the Bomber Perk Package, which included Bomb Squad, Stong Arm, Resupply, and Survivor. Eliminated players drop Perk Packages they are carrying, so if a player loots or purchases a package when they already have one, it enters the player’s backpack.

Stowing Bomb Squad allowed players to throw unlimited lethal equipment items. Endless barrages of Drill Charges plagued matches and even helped squads earn easy victories. It’s unclear if that is the same exploit Djmas and his team used.

Warzone 2 expert IceManIsaac fell victim to this exploit and called for the devs to fix grenade spam in Ranked Play. The YouTuber shared a video of over 10 grenades being thrown into his team’s room and ending their match.

Part of the problem stems from players being able to stack equipment items in their inventory. IceManIsaac suggested the solution that it shouldn’t be able to stow lethals. WZ2 pro player HusKerrs offered a compromise that operators should only be able to carry one but still stow groups of two.

It remains to be seen how Raven Software will address the exploit this time, but it’s clear the problem is again causing headaches for community members.

