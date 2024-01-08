Warzone expert brings OP Kar98k back to Urzikstan

This Warzone loadout looks the perfect fit to bring back the iconic Kar98 meta that OG Verdansk players know and love, and it might be one of the best snipers in the game.

The Kar98k is one of the most popular weapons in Call of Duty history, existing across multiple titles as one of the leading sniper rifles.

Warzone is no different, and for some time the rifle absolutely tore opponents to shreds across Verdansk, a time players still pine for even now.

Article continues after ad

So with the old resurgence maps Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island returning to Warzone soon, now may be the perfect time to replicate some of the meta weapons that dominated in their time.

Article continues after ad

Bringing Kar98k back to Warzone

Metaphor, a Warzone expert that is always one step ahead of the meta, has created this FJX Imperium loadout that looks like a replica of the old Kar98k that players know and love:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Underbarrel : Field-Wrapped Handle

: Field-Wrapped Handle Ammunition : .408 Explosive

: .408 Explosive Laser : VLK LZR 7mw

: VLK LZR 7mw Rear Grip: Skull-40

Of course, unless the actual Kar98k returns in its original state, all we can do for now is find ways to replicate the pace, power, and advantages the Kar used to offer.

Article continues after ad

This, though, is probably the closest you’re going to get. It has good mobility and a very fast ADS time, allowing you to be aggressive with your sniping, and the explosive rounds are where the damage is really done with this one.

Article continues after ad

It might struggle slightly over longer distances, meaning you’ll have to lead your shots, but the Kar98 was never typically a gun used for sitting atop a building and sniping over long distances, so it should still feel fairly familiar.

Article continues after ad

If this gun doesn’t quite do it for you, we’ve listed some of the best one-shot sniper loadouts in Warzone to make your life easier!