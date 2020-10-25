 Game-breaking Warzone bug is teleporting players around Verdansk - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Game-breaking Warzone bug is teleporting players around Verdansk

Published: 25/Oct/2020 20:43

by Theo Salaun
Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Warzone players are no strangers to bugs, but a new teleportation one is catching them by surprise and suddenly making them strangers in foreign lands across Verdansk.

It’s hard to iron out every single bug and issue in a game, and even harder when the game is periodically receiving massive updates with new cosmetics, modes, and locations. As such, it’s no surprise that Modern Warfare and Warzone’s developers at Infinity Ward have an extensive backlog of problems they’re still trying to fix.

Unlike some of the game’s earlier big bugs, like the frustrating Heartbeat Sensor glitch or “demon gun” nightmare, this teleportation one seems to have gone completely under the developers’ radar. 

In the clip below, a player is seen trying to break through a window in one section of the map before suddenly, practically instantaneously, being teleported across the map. It’s very surprising, very confusing, and, apparently, very new.

A sweet new teleportation feature… from CODWarzone

While Infinity Ward is typically very transparent with their tasks, piling known issues into a publicly available Trello Board, this teleportation bug has not cracked the list. This could very well mean that this is a recent issue that the encumbered developers remain unaware of.

As shown by Reddit’s ‘DandruffMuffin,’ they are in an attic in one of the houses atop Dam when they casually try to break through a window and escape toward the Fire Station. In what looks like a poorly spliced together series of clips, the window-breaking animation is delayed by a couple of seconds while the game’s surrounding landscape loads up.

warzone promenade
Infinity Ward
Imagine, in one second, going from snowy Dam all the way to…Promenade?

Once those smooth textures turn into real graphics, it’s revealed that DandruffMuffin is not a horrible video editor, but the subject of a new fast travel system entirely unrelated to the new Verdansk subway line. Seconds after being in a house above Dam, they are teleported hundreds of meters away from their teammate to the middle of the road near Promenade and the Hills.

It’s as bizarre a bug as they get and you get that feeling very visibly from DandruffMuffin’s confused reactions. As of yet, Infinity Ward has not responded to this issue and no one seems certain about its causes.

Warzone FOV setting on PC can reduce visual recoil on weapons

Published: 25/Oct/2020 16:01

by Daniel Cleary
Call of duty weapons in warzone
Infinity Ward

Call of Duty players have uncovered an unusual field-of-view setting in Warzone, claiming that weapons such as the CR-AMAX seem to have less visual recoil when it is toggled.

The weapon meta is continuing to shift in Warzone as more changes are released in Season 6, giving players plenty of unique weapons and playstyle to try in the battle royale.

Popular YouTuber Swagg was one of the latest to reveal a Season 6 loadout for Warzone but claimed there was also a “secret” setting that was helping him to rack up more kills in-game.

Modern Warfare settings screen
Infinity Ward
CoD players like Swagg have claimed that Warzone’s FOV settings can affect recoil in-game.

While the CR-56 AMAX, which was featured as the Galil in past CoD titles, has been a solid weapon since its release, there are, apparently, some field-of-view settings that Warzone players can change to make the gun easier to use.

In his October 24 upload, Swagg revealed that having the “Affected FOV” setting enabled makes it seem as if the AMAX has little to no recoil. This is opposed to the default Independent FOV setting.

“Affected FOV on PC makes guns feel like they don’t have recoil,” Swagg revealed, in his Warzone gameplay, “[it’s the] reason why I use Amax now.”

Topic starts at 2:15

The AMAX does not usually stand out above other Assault Rifles in its class, but it still has one of the highest base stats when it comes to damage per second (DPS), meaning that less recoil would make this quite a strong choice in the current meta.

While the weapon, with these affected FOV settings, appears to move less compared to CR-56 AMAX gameplay for console players, it is unclear whether or not it actually has a major effect on the gun.

However, it seemed to be working quite well for Swagg, as he highlighted just how strong it could be, managing to pick up plenty of kills in his Warzone match with fellow content creator booya.

Another CoD YouTuber Webzy has previously highlighted the difference in recoil between the Affected and Independent settings, echoing the sentiment of the FaZe member and claiming it was actually easier to hit shots with it enabled.

Infinity Ward is regularly coming out with fixes for any bugs found in-game but it appears as if this FOV setting was intended to be a feature, making it unclear whether or not this will be patched.