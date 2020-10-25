Game-breaking Warzone bug is teleporting players around Verdansk - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone players are no strangers to bugs, but a new teleportation one is catching them by surprise and suddenly making them strangers in foreign lands across Verdansk.

It’s hard to iron out every single bug and issue in a game, and even harder when the game is periodically receiving massive updates with new cosmetics, modes, and locations. As such, it’s no surprise that Modern Warfare and Warzone’s developers at Infinity Ward have an extensive backlog of problems they’re still trying to fix.

Unlike some of the game’s earlier big bugs, like the frustrating Heartbeat Sensor glitch or “demon gun” nightmare, this teleportation one seems to have gone completely under the developers’ radar.

In the clip below, a player is seen trying to break through a window in one section of the map before suddenly, practically instantaneously, being teleported across the map. It’s very surprising, very confusing, and, apparently, very new.

While Infinity Ward is typically very transparent with their tasks, piling known issues into a publicly available Trello Board, this teleportation bug has not cracked the list. This could very well mean that this is a recent issue that the encumbered developers remain unaware of.

Read more: Warzone FOV setting on PC can reduce visual recoil on weapons

As shown by Reddit’s ‘DandruffMuffin,’ they are in an attic in one of the houses atop Dam when they casually try to break through a window and escape toward the Fire Station. In what looks like a poorly spliced together series of clips, the window-breaking animation is delayed by a couple of seconds while the game’s surrounding landscape loads up.

Once those smooth textures turn into real graphics, it’s revealed that DandruffMuffin is not a horrible video editor, but the subject of a new fast travel system entirely unrelated to the new Verdansk subway line. Seconds after being in a house above Dam, they are teleported hundreds of meters away from their teammate to the middle of the road near Promenade and the Hills.

Read more: Another Warzone streamer shows hacks live on Twitch stream

It’s as bizarre a bug as they get and you get that feeling very visibly from DandruffMuffin’s confused reactions. As of yet, Infinity Ward has not responded to this issue and no one seems certain about its causes.