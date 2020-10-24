Another Warzone streamer shows hacks live on Twitch stream - Dexerto

Like clockwork, another Call of Duty: Warzone streamer has exposed their in-game cheats while playing live on Twitch. And this time, the cheater did not take kindly to chat quickly trashing him.

Hackers have been the biggest issue in Warzone; with cross-play enabled between PC and console players for the first time, the CoD fanbase has been exposed to even greater levels of cheating than ever before.

Going by ‘festation’ on Twitch, yet another streamer has outed themselves as a cheater on the platform by displaying their hacks while broadcasting live. In this case, they were quickly called out on Twitter and in the chat, leading to deleted clips and a switch to Black Ops 4 gameplay.

With Twitch chat flaming him for being bad at Modern Warfare and Warzone even with hacks activated, festation proceeded to let them know that he is elite on Black Ops 4 and challenged them to 1v1 matches. He then switched over to the earlier CoD title, but not before his hacks were clipped and shipped across the internet.

As shown in the clip, downloaded before its inevitable deletion on Twitch, festation is rolling around Verdansk while knowing precisely where every single opponent is on the map. He can see players, color-coded based on their health, with a structural indication of their character model’s movement through walls.

Similarly, he also has indicators for guns, cash, and armor found throughout the map. Unfortunately for him, that sort of unfair game awareness doesn’t equate to the IQ that matters, as he is easily blown up by a Cluster Strike at one point.

This is likely why Twitch chat laid into him even more, as fans typically shame hackers for remaining inferior at the game even when gaining an unfair advantage.

Hey Tim, I know this is a long shot but this guy is cheating live on twitch pic.twitter.com/xfgeU47Q6I — kayla 🌻 (@grumpooo) October 24, 2020

Part of the reason why he gained a decent amount of viewers on Twitch was likely because of getting exposed on Twitter. Concerned fans of the battle royale went so far as to reply to a random TimTheTatMan tweet to try and bring attention to the blatant hacking.

In response, new viewers could enjoy seeing the cheater switch over to BO4 and continue to struggle while throwing out challenges to his detractors in chat: “Get on Black Ops 4, watch me smack any of you on Hardpoint.”

This is far from the first time a streamer has been exposed for cheating. In the past, one accidentally displayed his hacks while another purposefully tried to show his off. As of yet, neither Infinity Ward nor Twitch appear to have banned festation, but repercussions seem likely following this exposure.