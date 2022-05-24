Huge Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals 3 editions, pre-order bonuses & beta details

Multiple Modern Warfare 2 leaks have surfaced seemingly confirming three new editions for the game as well as pre-order and open beta details for the October release.

Infinity Ward and Activision are hoping to get their flagship franchise back on course with a bold new entry that takes after one of the best Call of Duty titles ever released. There’s a ton of anticipation for the game as fans wait to get their hands on it.

As the CoD community awaits for more details of the launch, it seems like we’re already getting clues of what to expect when the holiday season nears.

The unconfirmed details shed light on different editions that could come for MW2 as well as different pre-order bonuses and open beta access.

Modern Warfare 2 editions leaked

Modern Warfare 2 will have at least three editions: Standard, Cross-Gen Bundle, and a Vault Edition, according to Call of Duty dataminers that revealed their findings on May 24.

There could be more editions by the time October 28 rolls around but these are the first signs of what Activision might be planning planning to offer for MW2.

Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonuses

All three Modern Warfare 2 editions will have scaling pre-order bonuses for everything from battle pass tier skips, operator skin packs, and more.

The Vault Edition will have the most content for die-hard fans since the Next-Gen and Standard variants will come with some beta access and “other items to be announced.”

MW2 Vault Edition pre-order bonuses:

Battle Pass + 50 Tier Skips

Red Team 141 Operator Pack: Ghost, Soap, Price, Farah

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

10 Hours 2XP + 2WXP

Ghost Legacy Pack with 12 Operator skins and 10 Weapon blueprints

Early access to the Open Beta

Modern Warfare 2 open beta access

Pre-ordering any edition of Modern Warfare 2 will reportedly grant open beta access for players to try out the game before October 28.

Specific MW2 beta dates were not specified but it’s clear from the leaks that Activision plans to host different windows of access.

For example, the Cross-Gen edition promises to grant “early access to the Open Beta first on PS4 and PS5” meaning Xbox and PC players will have to wait a bit longer to get it.

We’ll have more details on Modern Warfare 2’s editions and open beta when Activision reveals more of what to expect. Until then, keep up with our Call of Duty coverage for more information.