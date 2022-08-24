Fortune’s Keep lobby size increased in Warzone Season 5

Warzone’s Fortune’s Keep has established itself as one of the most popular maps since its introduction, and Raven are upping its player count across all game types in Season 5.

The addition of Fortune’s Keep has been welcomed by the community with open arms since its debut in Warzone Season 4. As a smaller, more forgiving option to Caldera matches, players quickly took to the new map and labeled it “better than Rebirth Island.”

One of the common calls has been for Raven to raise the player count, allowing even players to drop into a single match on Fortune’s Keep. Their wishes were answered briefly in July when the lobby size was raised, but this was part of a limited-time mode and they soon reverted back to the original setup.

Now, in Warzone Season 5, the last chapter before Modern Warfare 2 arrives, the devs have taken the decision to increase the player count across the board on Fortune’s Keep.

Prior to the Season 5 update, Fortune’s Keep could only accommodate up to 40 players in Quads, and slightly more in matches featuring smaller squad sizes:

Solo: 47

47 Duos: 46

46 Trios: 45

45 Quads: 40

Going forward, Raven have opted to raise the size of lobbies in each different mode to make games even more frantic, with Quads allowing 52 players to drop in at the same time.

We’ve listed a full breakdown of the new player counts below:

Solos: 50 players

Duos: 50 players

Trios: 51 players

Quads: 52 players

These new lobby sizes should make use of Fortune’s Keep slightly bigger size than Rebirth Island and help ensure that the next fight is never too far away.

That’s not the only change coming to the map in Warzone Season 5. The devs have also confirmed that they are increasing the availability of Supply Boxes during matches, meaning should be far easier to find weapons, Killstreaks, and cash right from the jump.

Warzone Season 5 may well be last the season of the battle royale as we know it, but it’s great to see the developers making improvements right until the end.

With a revamped Caldera and Umbrella Academy crossover to look forward to, Season 5 could be the best yet.