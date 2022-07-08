Warzone adds limited-time Fortune’s Keep playlist with higher player count

Ryan Lemay . 16 minutes ago

The best UGM-8 loadout can give you a competitive edge in Warzone Season 4.

Raven Software revealed a new limited-time Warzone playlist that makes the fan-favorite map Fortune’s Keep even more tantalizing.

Fortune’s Keep was introduced as part of the Warzone Season 4 update. Warzone fans already laud Fortune’s Keep as “better than Rebirth Island,” and the map has been reviewed extremely well by the community.

Despite being praised, Fortune’s Keep does have its blemishes. Players reported glitching through walls, limited buy stations, getting frozen while going prone, and camping issues.

Warzone players have been demanding an increased lobby count in Caldera, but Raven Software instead decreased the lobby count in Season 3 Reloaded. This time around, fans got their wish and a 60-player count Fortune’s Keep Playlist was announced.

Smugglers Cove is one of the many main POI’s in Fortunes Keep.

Raven Software introduces a new 60-player Warzone playlist

The Raven Software Twitter account posted the news and said “how about we turn up the heat a little bit with a 60 player weekend exclusive playlist.”

Fortune’s Keep Extreme is the name of the playlist and it is currently live and will presumably end on Monday, July 11.

Player counts before the update:

Solo: 47

47 Duos: 46

46 Trios: 45

45 Quads: 40

ModernWarzone posted a poll on Twitter asking for players’ opinions on the new playlist.

CoD YouTuber JGOD responded by saying, “after the first match, I will say L. I think 50 is the sweet spot with better respawn mechs, also nowhere near enough buy stations.”

Time will tell whether or not this playlist is a hit or a flop but fans sure seem to be excited. Make sure to give Fortune’s Keep Extreme a try for yourself while you still can.