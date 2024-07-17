Activision confirmed what’s coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone in Season 5, and once again, Ranked Play won’t be available on Urzikstan.

On May 29, Raven Software responded to criticism that Ranked Play had yet to be featured on Urzikstan during Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone.

“While our teams are targeting to release Ranked Play Battle Royale before the end of the year, we are not ready to commit to specific timing just yet,” Raven Software said. “We are using the months ahead to fine-tune the design of our Ranked Play system to reflect and compliment changes since made to the core Battle Royale experience.”

While this gave some hope to players, in the Season 5 roadmap blog, Raven Software confirmed that Ranked Play will only be on Rebirth Island for a third consecutive season. Before that, the competitive game mode was only available on Fortune’s Keep for a season.

CharlieIntel shared the disheartening news about Season 5 on Twitter, and community members flooded the comment section with complaints.

“Nobody wants to play Rebirth Ranked,” one player responded. Why is it so hard to release big map ranked?”

Other community members raised the issue that this will be the third straight season of only having Ranked Play on Rebirth Island.

“At least put it on vondel or back on fortunes keep like my goodness,” a second user added.

Moving forward, fear is starting to creep in that Warzone’s large map won’t receive that much new content, given the push to promote Resurgence instead.

“This is not coming. Let’s accept it that big map is dead,” a third user argued.

After a few seasons of minimal content on Urzikstan, some large map fans finally thought this was the turning point when Raven Software announced that the iconic Verdansk POI Atlas Superstore is returning as a POI in Season 5.

However, that excitement soured when, instead of using the new POI as a perfect segue for adding Ranked Play to Urzikstan, it’s another season of Rebirth Island only.