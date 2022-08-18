Warzone Season 5 adds two Umbrella Acadamy characters as operators

A Warzone and Umbrella Academy crossover has been a long-standing rumor, and Activision finally made it official.

The game continues its string of ambitious crossovers, collaborating with Umbrella Academy in Season 5. Warzone Season 4 reloaded and featured the iconic Terminator franchise, and Season 3 added Godzilla and King Kong.

Players “slammed” the Godzilla crossover and called the terminator bundle a “missed opportunity.” Season 5 is Activision’s final chance at nailing a crossover, with it being the battle royal’s last season.

The Warzone and Umbrella Academy crossover first leaked in July. Now, we officially know two bundles are coming in Season 5 for the popular show.

Netflix The Umbrella Academy season 3 aired in June.

Two Umbrella Academy bundles coming to Warzone

Umbrella Academy’s third season was released in June. The Netflix hit revolves around seven children adopted by a billionaire industrialist Sir Reginald Hargreeves. The billionaire trains his children to save the world and creates the Umbrella Academy.

The show has grown into one of the most watched shows on Netflix.

Warzone Final Stand adds bundles for the time-traveling assassin partners Cha Cha and Hazel.

Unfortunately, all we received was an image from Activision in their official blog post.

Activision Activision confirmed Cha Cha and Hazel bundles coming to Warzone.

Warzone Final Stand adds bundles for the time-traveling assassin partners, Cha Cha and Hazel.

The minor antagonist pair work for the Temps Commission, eliminating people that mess with time.

Umbrella Academy is an unexpected but welcome addition to Warzone. Activision did not reveal an official release date, but both bundles are set to release at some point during Season 5.