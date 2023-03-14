FaZe Booya’s surprising Warzone 2 “SMG” build is perfect for Ashika Island

FaZe Booya was a premier name in the Resurgence scene even before Ashika Island arrived in Warzone 2. Now that it’s here, he’s back to shake up the game with fun loadouts like this makeshift ISO Hemlock SMG.

Booya has long been at the top of the Warzone Resurgence community. The ultra-talented gamer puts on a masterclass every time he loads into Ashika Island and he’s not stingy when it comes to teaching other players how to do the same.

Part of what makes him such a force on the map is that he’s always up to date with the best weapons and loadouts for the mode, and while this ISO Hemlock build might not kill as fast as some of Warzone 2’s other options, it’s super easy to use and makes for a great beginner weapon.

FaZe Booya’s Warzone 2 Ashika Island ISO Hemlock

This class takes the new Season 2 weapon, the ISO Hemlock, and transforms it into an almost unrecognizable SMG without ever switching platforms or anything like that.

Instead, it’s built around the ISO Stockless Mod and the Cipher-121 barrel, which amplify all of the SMG-like qualities of the weapon without dragging down its damage.

Barrel: Cipher-121

Cipher-121 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: ISO Stockless Mod

ISO Stockless Mod Rear Grip: Sakin-ZX Rear Grip

Sakin-ZX Rear Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Booya put it to use in a recent Warzone 2 video and collected 23 kills in a match prior to getting eliminated, though his death was primarily caused by a shoddy connection.

This gun maintains the laserbeam accuracy of its Assault Rifle form, but the enhanced movement makes it an ideal choice for Al Mazrah as well as Warzone 2’s Ashika Island.

It may not replace your favorite SMG on a full-time basis, but it’s worth giving a run for anyone needing a change of pace.