Official Call of Duty Board Game is coming and it actually looks good

Activision’s iconic FPS title Call of Duty is being released as a board game in 2024, whereby it has impressed skeptical board game fans after a surprising preview.

Call of Duty: The Board Game was first announced by Activision in 2023 confirming a release in 2024 as long as the project hit its Kickstarter funding goal. After launching on the crowdfunding platform on August 1, the game smashed its target in just one day.

First-person shooters such as CoD have long been known for their fast gameplay as players engage in high-intensity gun fights. This is a stark comparison to the board game world, which has typically been a lot more slow-paced.

This has left many fans skeptical about the idea of a mainstream FPS title being converted into an IRL tabletop game.

After a showing at the annual board game convention Gen Con 2023, the event allowed fans to play the game, which left attendees positively surprised at how good it actually was.

The game has been mainly praised for its “clever” movement system. Attendees have said they were able to feel the: “tension of attempting to outthink your opponent”, complimenting its fast gunfights which have long been staples of the video game.

Overall fans found the game: “surprisingly engaging” enjoying the different strategies players can take with a mix of both basic and advanced gameplay options.

How do you play Call of Duty: The Board Game?

Activision’s venture into board games was made possible by its partnership with war game developers Arcane Wonders who have made the game a reality.

It has been described by the developers as an ‘action-strategy board game’ that similar to the video game version will be centered around warfare combat.

It has also been revealed that each player gets to control an operator, such as CoD favorites Ghost or Shepherd, with the aim of the game being to wipe out your opponents through gunfights and capturing objective flags.

Activision / Arcane Wonders Call of Duty: The Board Game map and game pieces.

The turn-based tabletop game combines the use of dice, cards, and tokens, as each player uses its operator on the map to make use of each turn through various strategies.

The game has been reported to be full to the brim with everything fans love about Call of Duty.

According to Arcane Wonders, players are able to call in Killstreaks, select their favorite weapons, use lethal equipment, and even time their reloads.

As Activision is set to blast its way into board games, their latest video game release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been announced to release on November, 10.