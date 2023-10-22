Call of Duty fans demand a remaster for decade-old favorite game

Call of Duty fans joined in agreement that they would love to see the classic game CoD World at War remastered.

Call of Duty is a historied franchise, that has grown to be one of the most popular casual and esport FPS games, featuring thrilling campaigns and their own league – the CDL.

Activision has made a habit of issuing an annual release, rotating between developers like Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, Raven Software, and Treyarch, each adding their own unique style to the game.

Players have looked forward to new releases of Call of Duty, and recently Activision has focused on offering new iterations of the Modern Warfare series – such as the upcoming release Modern Warfare 3 (2023).

With all these remasters of old games, players have been thinking about what other Call of Duty’s they would like to see released with a modern flair – games like the classic World at War, which was initially brought out over a decade ago in 2008.

Call of Duty community would love new World at War

One content creator spurred a wave of support within the community for a remaster of World at War with a post reminiscing about the old game: “World at War is one of the best Call of Duty games. We need it remastered.”

Some were overjoyed at the thought of a remaster of World at War, claiming it to be arguably one of the greatest CoD titles: “This is absolutely a fact! One of the best CoD titles released overall.”

However, not everyone was so keen, and one person was quick to remind everyone of a game that was based in a similar time era, Vanguard, which was not received well by the community: “We did they called it Vanguard.”

But, while many wouldn’t be opposed to the idea, they rather have their attention focused on the new game Modern Warfare 3 that will soon be released and the issues they worry could plague that game – like spam reports and “excessive SBMM.”