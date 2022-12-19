All Need for Speed games in order

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

It’s been more than 25 years since the Need for Speed franchise came into existence and many players may be wondering about their order of release. So, here are all the Need for Speed games in order, from 1994 to 2022.

Need for Speed has always been about intense races filled with an exhilarating rush to finish first place. Ever since it came into existence in the mid-90s, Need for Speed quickly became one of the most popular racing game series.

More than 20 installments have been released to date, with NFS Unbound being the latest game that has joined the roster. With this in mind, we’ve listed all the Need for Speed games in their order of release, from the very first installment to the most recent.

The Need For Speed (1994)

Electronic Arts This game marks the beginning of a historic video game series.

Release date : December 2, 1994

: December 2, 1994 Developer : EA Canada (originally known as Pioneer Productions)

: EA Canada (originally known as Pioneer Productions) Platforms: 3DO, MS-DOS, Windows, PlayStation, Saturn

The first-ever NFS game was released in 1994, with the aim to provide a realistic car simulation to all racing game fans out there. It’s far from what the series has to offer at present, but it sure did create a long-standing legacy.

Need For Speed II (1997)

Electronic Arts Need For Speed II featured exotic vehicles.

Release date : March 31, 1997

: March 31, 1997 Developer : EA Canada (PS), EA Seattle (PC)

: EA Canada (PS), EA Seattle (PC) Platforms: PC, PlayStation

Need For Speed 2 is the second installment of the series and is a bit different from its predecessor. It featured more open-ended track designs, along with some of the rarest and most exotic vehicles from that time.

Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit (1998)

Electronic Arts This Need For Speed featured cops for the first time ever.

Release date : March 25, 1998

: March 25, 1998 Developer : EA Canada (PS), EA Seattle (PC)

: EA Canada (PS), EA Seattle (PC) Platforms: PC, PlayStation

Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit was a notch above all the previously released titles. The graphics were way more appealing, with improved physics and track designs when compared to the previous installment.

It also introduced cops into the game for the first time via the Pursuit system. The AI could track down speeding racers and lay spikes on the road in an attempt to arrest them. It also gave birth to modding opportunities as players could download additional cars from the official website.

Need For Speed: High Stakes (1999)

Electronic Arts This game was more realistic than the previously released ones.

Release date : March 24, 1999

: March 24, 1999 Developer : EA Canada (PS), EA Seattle (PC)

: EA Canada (PS), EA Seattle (PC) Platforms: PC, PlayStation

Released in 1999, Need For Speed: High Stakes introduced the damage system for the first time in the game. This means your car’s appearance and performance (speed, acceleration, etc) will be impacted if it collided with objects.

It introduced new game modes and players could directly buy cars and upgrade them with better gear.

Need for Speed: Porsche Unleashed (2000)

Electronic Arts This NFS title had the most realistic controls.

Release date : March 29, 2000

: March 29, 2000 Developer : Eden Studios (PS), EA Canada (PC), Pocketeers (GBA)

: Eden Studios (PS), EA Canada (PC), Pocketeers (GBA) Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Game Boy Advance

This installment was unique as it only featured cars from one particular brand — Porsche. The game became quite popular in the early 2000s as it featured close-to-realistic car controls and tons of vehicles from the German sports car manufacturer.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 (2002)

Electronic Arts You could play as a cop in NFS Hot Pursuit 2.

Release date : October 2, 2002

: October 2, 2002 Developer : EA Black Box, EA Seattle

: EA Black Box, EA Seattle Platforms: PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Gamecube

Released in 2002, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit 2 was the opposite of the former installment. It featured a ton of fast supercars, police chases, and several similar game modes from NFS 3.

Need for Speed: Underground (2003)

Electronic Arts NFS Underground adopted a street racing style.

Release date : November 17, 2003

: November 17, 2003 Developer : EA Black Box, Pocketeers, Global VR

: EA Black Box, Pocketeers, Global VR Platforms: PC, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Gamecube

With Underground, NFS shifted from semi-professional racing to street racing. Drag and Drift were the two new modes introduced in the game and they are still prevalent to date.

Players could also modify their cars in new ways starting from paint jobs, spoilers, rims, and a lot more. It’s also the first Need For Speed game that featured pre-rendered videos as a part of storytelling.

Need for Speed: Underground 2 (2004)

Electronic Arts NFS Underground 2 brought new game modes along with it.

Release date : November 9, 2004

: November 9, 2004 Developer : EA Black Box, Pocketeers, Team Fusion

: EA Black Box, Pocketeers, Team Fusion Platforms: PC, Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS

The next Need for Speed game in order is the Underground sequel. What the developers did was bring in new events, cars, and customization & made it an open-world game. This was quite a welcome change and the concept is still going strong in current releases.

Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005)

Electronic Arts NFS Most Wanted is one of the best games of the franchise.

Release date : November 11, 2005

: November 11, 2005 Developer : EA Black Box, EA Canada, Team Fusion, Sensory Sweep Studios, Pocketeers

: EA Black Box, EA Canada, Team Fusion, Sensory Sweep Studios, Pocketeers Platforms: PC, Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PlayStation 2, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS

Need for Speed: Most Wanted is one of the most iconic installments and a smashing hit from the franchise. It is still considered one of the best racing games and carried forward the open-world concept from Underground 2, while also maintaining the cop chases from NFS Hot Pursuit.

The game’s story was a bit different from others as it featured a Blacklist of 15 racers who need to be beaten to unlock new cars, gear, and more.

Need for Speed: Most Carbon (2006)

Electronic Arts NFS Carbon featured nighttime-only racing.

Release date : October 30, 2006

: October 30, 2006 Developer : EA Black Box, EA Canada, Team Fusion, Exient Entertainment, Pocketeers, Rovio Mobile, Global VR

: EA Black Box, EA Canada, Team Fusion, Exient Entertainment, Pocketeers, Rovio Mobile, Global VR Platforms: PC, Game Boy Advance, GameCube, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS, Mac OS X

Need for Speed: Most Carbon is the next game in order and almost replicated the success of Most Wanted. It also dealt with the concept of street racing culture combined with certain elements taken from Hot Pursuit and Underground.

It was also the first NFS game released for the PS3 and introduced a new feature where players could form a ‘crew’.

Need for Speed: ProStreet (2007)

Electronic Arts The controls were quite difficult to handle in this game.

Release date : November 14, 2007

: November 14, 2007 Developer : EA Black Box

: EA Black Box Platforms: PC, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS, Wii

ProStreet can be considered a flop for the car racing franchise. Some factors like extremely difficult-to-handle cars and the lack of an open-world environment were responsible for its failure.

Need for Speed: Undercover (2008)

Electronic Arts This game featured over 50 cars.

Release date : November 18, 2008

: November 18, 2008 Developer : EA Black Box, Exient Entertainment, Piranha Games, Firebrand Games

: EA Black Box, Exient Entertainment, Piranha Games, Firebrand Games Platforms: PC, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Xbox, Xbox 360, PlayStation Portable, Nintendo DS, Wii

Undercover was the last game for the PS2 where players had to play as a cop undercover. It tried to restore some of its lost glory and featured more than 50 vehicles, police chases, and more.

However, it did not quite manage to make the mark and went on to become one of the least popular NFS games.

Need for Speed: Shift (2009)

Electronic Arts NFS Shift features several licensed tracks.