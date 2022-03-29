Dr Disrespect roasts TimTheTatman after dying to “900 IQ” Warzone play

The formidable force of TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect met their Warzone match after a player’s genius play took out both YouTubers at once, prompting the two-time to roast his teammate.

Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman are two of the biggest streamers to have left Twitch for YouTube. Though Doc’s decision was forced due to a controversial, mysterious ban, ever since Tim changed platforms, he’s been frequently queuing alongside Doc in CoD’s battle royale.

As a team, both Doc and Tim have secured many wins and their chemistry together can make for some unreal showdowns against some of the best the game has to offer.

However, one player’s smart play to take down the Warzone veterans was enough to earn Tim’s respect and the wrath of the two-time in the process.

TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect blow up in genius Warzone play

During a March broadcast, Tim and Doc found themselves escaping a warehouse on a helicopter. After taking the controls and lifting off, Dr Disrespect followed up by leaping into the copter like the 6’8 action hero he is.

“Immediate evac, doesn’t matter,” Tim joked as the duo came under fire from foes. However, just as they looked to be getting away, the helicopter blew up, leaving the tattooed streamer bewildered.

As shown in the kill cam, a player had actually attached C4 to the helicopter and detonated it, taking out both streamers in the explosion.

“This guy, TimTheTatman, I think that’s how you pronounce his name, I feel like he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Doc mocked his teammate.

Despite his demise, the streamer still applauded the play on Twitter, calling the C4 play “900 IQ.”

It’s hard to say whether Doc would have fallen for the same ploy if he was the pilot, but at least they can say they took out two of the best in one fell swoop.