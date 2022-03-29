Call of Duty cheater caught after monitor cam exposes Vanguard hacks on stream

A Call of Duty: Vanguard hacker got caught in the stupidest way possible, exposing his own cheats on stream with a monitor cam.

Hacking has become a serious problem in Call of Duty. It started with the rise of battle royale hit Warzone, and since then, despite the implementation of the RICOCHET anti-cheat system, hacking has continued to be a sore on one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world.

While it may have started on Warzone, it’s become a major problem in regular multiplayer too, spanning back to Modern Warfare and even further.

As such, we’ve seen a number of hackers get caught out and banned — but this cheater might have just exposed himself in the stupidest way possible.

During a 2v2 tournament, Vanguard duo iLuhvly and Sasuke were suspicious of their opponent, Kenji — and their suspicions turned out to be very easily confirmed.

Kenji, presumably attempting to clear his name and make sure hacking accusations weren’t sent his way, decided to use a monitor cam to showcase his legitimate gameplay.

Rather naively though, Kenji left his wallhacks on for everyone to see, and the boxes are clearly visible crossing his screen — though it obviously didn’t help too much, losing the final gunfight in the clip.

Kenji was promptly banned on Checkmate Gaming, the tournament platform they were playing on, and has since deleted his Twitch account.

Obviously, nobody should be hacking in online games, but if you’re going to, you at least need to be smart enough to not expose yourself doing it during a livestream. It appears Kenji didn’t get that memo.