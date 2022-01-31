Dr Disrespect & TimTheTatman’s Warzone teamwork looks ripped from CoD campaign

The Warzone duo of Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman showed why they’re two of the best streamers to watch with a ridiculous teamwork double kill that looked like it was from a Call of Duty campaign.

Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman are two of the most popular YouTubers to watch and their content seems to be even better when they’re together.

After being banned on Twitch, Doc was unable to queue with his friend due to the Amazon-owned site’s rules, but since moving to YouTube himself, Tim and the Two-Time haven’t missed a beat.

The best example of this comes in the form of a viral TikTok clip where the two worked together to snipe down an enemy team with unparalleled coordination.

Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman snipe in style

Call of Duty’s single-player campaigns often feature segments where the user is tasked with sniping an unsuspecting enemy while an AI teammate deals with another, often shooting in unison.

During a Warzone match, Doc and Tim found themselves honing in on two different targets in close proximity to each other.

“Right here,” Tim said, ready to line up his shot on the unsuspecting foe.

“I see one guy right there,” Doc replied as he scoped in to secure a frag at the exact same time Tim pulled the trigger on his screen. “Whoa, Timmy! The timing on that!”

Shocked at the outcome, Tim had to ask if the two-time even made his shot to which Doc responded by saying the coordination was “perfect.”

Read More: Dr Disrespect claims Warzone is too broken to fix

It’s rare to see such a flawlessly executed double snipe like that, but it just goes to show why Doc and Tim are as popular as they are. The clip itself ended up getting viewed over 500,000 times, with users impressed with how clean the team wipe was.

It may still be early in 2022, but this could be a candidate for team play of the year when all is said and done. Let’s see if Doc and Tim can continue to bring the violence, speed, and momentum to Warzone and top it as the year rolls on.