FaZe Dirty & BobbyPoff win Hitch Cracked Creators Warzone event: Results

Published: 22/Oct/2020 3:55 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 3:57

by Brad Norton
Activision / Call of Duty League / Team Summertime

Hitch Warzone

Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards hosted another huge Call of Duty tournament and this time, Warzone was in focus as the best players came together in an entirely new format.

From Black Ops 4 to Ghosts and even Modern Warfare 2, Hitch has been hosting an assortment of throwback CoD events throughout the offseason. However, his sights shifted over to Warzone for the next major competition.

Call of Duty’s best pro players joined the top Warzone challengers and some of the biggest streamers in the ‘Cracked Creators’ event. 16 “cracked” players were thrown into the mix alongside 16 content creators with $10,000 on the line.

The format was something completely new, testing every competitor in an entirely unique way. From where you can rewatch to a list of everyone that joined in, here’s what you need to know about the Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament Recap

Once Duos were all set for the first round of action, it quickly became clear that it wasn’t the best day to visit Verdansk. Many of the biggest names in the tournament were met with some poor luck early on. From DrDisrespect to CouRage, a number of popular content creators and their partners were knocked out instantly.

The Doc encountered a wave of stream snipers in his first few lobbies, as did CouRage. Therefore, they were both unable to close out even a single map in the event. Other duos had some better luck, however. Di3eL picked his partner wisely as he and Symfuhny pushed through to a fourth-place finish. Meanwhile, Tfue & Aydan joined forces once again as they blitzed through the upper bracket without faltering.

Ultimately, the Grand Final showdown pit Tfue & Aydan against Dirty & BobbyPoff. While the former had an advantage going into the finals, only needing to close out a single series, they let it slip. Dirty & BobbyPoff secured a lead in the first maps, resetting the bracket and forcing a final showdown. The momentum carried on in their favor as Dirty & BobbPoff won the second series in the final moments.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament Results

Place Players Prize money won for charity
1st Dirty & BobbyPoff $6,000
2nd Tfue & Aydan $3,000
3rd Blake & TeePee $1,000
4th Di3seL & Symfuhny
Top 6 Maven & Merk
Top 6 Vikkstar & Jukeyz
Top 8 Jorge & MuTeX
Top 8 Hollyylive & HusKerrs
Top 12 NICKMERCS & Tommey
Top 12 LEGIQN & AverageJoeWo
Top 12 FaZe Bloo & Rated
Top 12 TrevorMay & FormaL
Top 16 Pamaj & Crowder
Top 16 CouRage & Scump
Top 16 DrDisrespect & ZLaner
Top 16 Censor & DougisRaw

How to watch the Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament

This next big Warzone event took place on Wednesday, October 21, having kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. The tournament was organized and streamed live by BoomTV, and we’ve included their Twitch channel below for your convenience. Hitch also hosted the action on his own personal Twitch channel as well. You can find the full vod below, including the early draft segment to kick things off.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament format

Rather than having players form their own teams for this event, things were set up a little differently. Before the action kicked off, the 16 chosen content creators drafted a player of their choice from the list of 16 “cracked” Warzone stars.

This meant that many of the duo could be playing together for the very first time as streamers chose their partners from the list of professionals. Once all duos were determined, they were put in a bracket in which the teams matched up queued together in a Quads lobby. So, while they were technically teammates in-game, they’re still opponents for the competition itself.

As for the scoring, each Winners Bracket match consisted of two separate Warzone games while Losers Bracket will be just one. The duo with more kills after the game(s) advanced; if there were ties, an additional game was played until a team hit 10 eliminations, or whoever had more if both sides failed to reach that number.

Creators playing

Hitch
The list of creators that played in Hitch’s Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

These were the 16 content creators chosen to compete in this tournament, who all be picked their partner from the group of “cracked” players included in the section below.

Headlining this list were some huge names, including the likes of Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, CouRage, Vikkstar, Tfue, and more.

  • Dr Disrespect
  • NICKMERCS
  • Trevor May
  • CouRage
  • Blake TST
  • Jorge TST
  • Maven
  • FaZe Bloo
  • Vikkstar
  • Pamaj
  • Tfue
  • Holly
  • LEGIQN
  • Dirty
  • Di3sel
  • Censor

“Cracked” Warzone Tournament players

Hitch
The list of “cracked” players in Hitch’s Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

Here are the “cracked” players that were drafted by the content creators listed in the section above

Call of Duty League pros were well represented by the T2P duo of Scump and Formal, while some of the most successful Warzone competitors in Huskerrs and Symfuhny were also in on the action.

  • Merk
  • Crowder
  • AverageJoeWo
  • Huskerrs
  • DougisRaw
  • Formal
  • BobbyPoff
  • MuteX
  • Rated
  • Jukeyz
  • Tommey
  • Symfuhny
  • ZLaner
  • Scump
  • TeePee
  • Aydan

While this event is now wrapped up, Hitch came with one last surprise during the stream. He announced a $20,000 Black Ops 2 throwback tournament as the final offseason event of the year. It all kicks off on October 28 so be sure to keep your eyes peeled over the coming days for further announcements.

Call of Duty

How to get free Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack cosmetics bundle

Published: 21/Oct/2020 21:20 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 21:29

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Warzone

Activision has finally made the Season 6 Combat Pack for Call of Duty: Warzone available to download and it includes a slew of new content for players on PS4. Here’s everything you need to know about the bundle and how you can get your hands on it. 

Generally speaking, every time a new season rolls around for Warzone, Sony releases a pack that includes an exclusive blueprint, weapon skin, and other items that’s only available to PlayStation Plus members. Most players recognize it as a staple of each season at this point.

When Season 6 started, however, some players were puzzled by the fact that another one of these packs wasn’t announced or made available to Plus subcribers. Now, a few weeks later, that pack has finally been released and it includes a few items that might capture your interest.

Activision
Players have a slew of items they can get their hands on in the new Warzone Combat Pack.

What’s in the Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack?

Like all the other PS Plus packs released in the past, this one features several cosmetic items. According to the store listing, Combat Pack (Season 6) includes an Operator skin, pistol weapon blueprint, exclusive knife, charm, and a variety of other bonus content.

In addition, players will also get access to a 60-minute Double XP token, which can be activated in-game.

  • Epic Operator Skin for Rodion
  • Legendary Handgun Weapon Blueprint
  • Epic Knife
  • Epic Weapon Charm
  • Epic Calling Card
  • Epic Emblem
  • Epic Sticker
  • 60-minute Double XP Token
Activision
One of the main items players get in the new pack is the Jailbird skin for Rodion.

How do I get the Warzone Season 6 Combat Pack?

Like always, downloading the pack itself is quite simple and it can be found on the PlayStation Store on your PS4 or through your computer/mobile device:

  1. Visit the PlayStation Store, either online or on your PS4
  2. In the top search bar, type in “Warzone” (skip this step if doing online)
  3. The item should pop up on the right side of the screen if on console.
  4. Click “Download” (or “Add to Cart” on website)

How long will the pack be available for?

According to the in-game description, the Season 6 Combat Pack will be available until December 1, 2020, so there’s plenty of time to claim it before it leaves the store.

