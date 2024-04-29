Wendy’s AI drive-thru is going viral and sparking fears about the AI takeover

Wendy’s AI-assistant-powered drive-thru has gone viral all across social media, sparking a conversation about what it means for both customers and employees of fast food chains.

In a video that’s been trending all over TikTok, a customer documented her experience of using Wendy’s drive-thru AI assistant – and people were amazed.

The video quickly viral, accruing over 13 million views on the platform, and being shared to X/Twitter too. TikTok user @brittanyann_222 was shocked when she was asked to give her order to an AI instead of a human.

“Welcome to Wendy’s, what would you like?” the company’s new AI assistant asked. Brittany made her order, opting for a medium Chocolate Frosty. The computer then asked her “Can I get you anything else today?” to which she declined.

“That’s all,” she said, before being told to pull up at the next window.

Viewers were astounded after seeing the new AI assistant in action, writing “Oh wow… I’m writing an essay about AI. I’m bringing this up lol.”

Many were impressed by the new technology: “I like that it’s polite and takes my order correctly. Better than the previous option.”

“I’ve used these at a couple restaurants and it honestly understands what I’m ordering with incredible accuracy. To me, it’s an improvement,” another agreed.

Some weren’t so sure, saying that “we keep seeing time and time again that the only purpose of AI advancement is to reduce jobs and save money for the corporate overlords and there’s still no policies on it.”

“How are we teenagers and young adults going to support ourselves?” another asked.

A viral post on X/Twitter reacting to the video speculated that AI would “wipe out 80 percent of the jobs on the planet if we don’t do something.”

Wendy’s rolled out its AI drive-thru’s in 2023, trialling at four locations in Columbus, Ohio. However, customers will see more rolled out throughout the course of 2024, as a part of the chain’s AI expansion plans.

“Wendy’s FreshAI is not just a speaker and a microphone,” Matt Spessard, chief technology officer for Wendy’s, said in a piece posted to the Wendy’s website. “It’s a personalized, responsive experience for every customer.

“Our accuracy during the pilot, measured as the percentage of orders successfully handled by Wendy’s FreshAI without restaurant team member intervention, averaged 86% and we would expect the average to only to increase.” So, despite some viewers’ apprehensions, these machines will become increasingly common.

TikTok: @resinsbiren McDonald’s has also been trialing AI drive-thru’s at some locations.

A number of smaller chains, such as Checkers, Krystal, White Castle and Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., also have their own drive-thru AI ventures, and large chains such as Dunkin’ are also testing the new technology.

