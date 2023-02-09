Dr Disrespect bashes Warzone 2 over “phony” changes in Season 2: “I can’t stand it”

Streaming star Dr Disrespect suggested that some of the changes being made in Warzone 2 Season 2 are “phony” given they’re just going to revert to the way things should have been.

The launch of Warzone 2 saw a few pretty significant changes from the way the original Warzone had worked as looting, armor plates, the gulag, and more underwent an overhaul.

While some of these changes have been welcomed by players, there have been calls to revert a few others as well and bring back things that should have been kept in from the original battle royale – including Resurgence playlists.

With Season 2 just around the corner, the developers have confirmed that they’ll be making a number of sweeping changes to the battle royale and Ashika Island will be introduced as the long-awaited Resurgence map. However, Dr Disrespect isn’t a fan.

Dr Disrespect calls Warzone 2 Season 2 changes “phony”

The Two-Time, who has been pretty critical of the battle royale in the last few weeks, suggested that the changes would be a little “phony” as it’s basically just reverting back to the way things were.

“Season 2 is going to be interesting because it’s going to be like they’re basically reverting a lot of s*it and its kind of crazy that they’re probably going to get praised for it and it’s like, nothing new, they’re just fixing all the s*it they added,” his duo partner ZLaner said.

“Can’t stand it,” the Doc quickly answered. “Yeah, I know, it’s so phony. It’s such a phony.”

As noted, the Doc has been increasingly critical of the game recently, even suggesting he was going to switch to Valorant or Apex Legends instead.

He’ll be around for Season 2, but it remains to seen just how long he’ll stick with the CoD battle royale once the changes have been made.