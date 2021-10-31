Dr Disrespect bashes “dated” Warzone as battle royale issue continue

Streaming star Dr Disrespect once again took aim at the Warzone devs over the state of the game, saying it feels “broken” and “dated” amid a few issues.

With his background in game development, and having made half the maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Dr Disrespect has no issues going after developers when he feels like something isn’t right.

He’s regularly gone after the PUBG devs, hit out at Epic Games, and he’s isn’t afraid of giving Activision and Raven Software both barrels when he feels something is amiss with Warzone. The Doc has even asked for Treyarch to be given control of CoD’s battle royale.

The Two-Time has often ‘quit’ Warzone, but like everyone else, he’s back playing it before Verdansk is gone for good and CoD: Vanguard’s Pacific map takes over. Though, he’s still got a few complaints.

During his October 30 stream, the streaming star was on the hunt for wins with random partners when, in one game, he was outgunned by an enemy at Airport.

The Doc had his sniper lined up, waiting for the scope glint from his foe so he could go for a headshot, but the glint never showed up. That set him off on another bashing of the battle royale.

“I go off the glint, right… No glint? He’s able to peak that? Dude, this game is broken in so many ways man,” the Two-Time complained as he escaped the Gulag. “Like, this game is at a child level of network, coding, and programming, it just feels like it’s dated.”

Timestamp of 2:06:27

While he was frustrated with what had happened, the Doc didn’t launch into one of his signature rage quits and find something else to play. He just plowed on playing Warzone a little while longer.

With the hype around CoD: Vanguard’s integration building, the Two-Time is unlikely to turn his back on the battle royale anytime soon, but he isn’t its biggest fan right now.