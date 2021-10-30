Game-changing Swiss K31 Warzone loadout “destroys” Kar98 meta classes

The Kar98K has long reigned supreme in the Warzone meta, however, there is a new loadout for the Swiss K31 that apparently “destroys” the battle royale’s favorite sniper.

With Verdansk being so vast, having a long-range focused loadout has been a key since day. There have been a few different top dogs in the sniper and tactical rifle department as a result, but it’s the Kar98 that has dominated for longer than most.

The Kar’s dominance has come under threat a few times, especially from the Swiss K31, with some players routinely going back and forth on which one they prefer.

Some content creators believed they’d settled the debate a few seasons ago, giving the advantage to the Swiss, but the Kar’s popularity has been maintained and it’s been the number one choice on WZRanked for weeks. Though, the momentum may be turning in favor of the Swiss.

Popular Warzone YouTuber and sniping king IceManIsaac showed that there is a new way to set up the Swiss that might be a bit of a game-changer when it comes to sniper popularity.

His attachments: the GRU Suppressor, 24.9′ combat recon barrel, 5MW Laser, and Airborne Elastic Wrap give the Swiss a better aim down sight time than the meta Kar builds, especially when you use the Scalpel reticle combined with the Royal & Kross 4x scope.

“You have so much more two-shot potential (for a kill) with the Swiss without getting two upper chests shots,” the NRG content creator said. “It’s a lot more forgiving to use the Swiss and all the other stats are the same.” As a result of the build, the YouTuber believes there is “no reason” to be using the Kar instead.

IceManIsaac’s Swiss Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9′ combat recon

24.9′ combat recon Laser: 5MW Laser,

5MW Laser, Optic: Royal & Kross 4x scope (Scalpel reticle)

Royal & Kross 4x scope (Scalpel reticle) Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

One of the knocks on the Swiss is the lack of magazine size, but as IceManIsaac points out, the weapon reloads faster as a result, given you’re putting a full clip in and not going one-by-one.

The change from Sniper Scope to the Royal & Kross 4x might also be a negative for some players, but don’t be shocked if the class starts taking over Warzone sooner rather than later.