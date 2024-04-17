GamingCall of Duty

Modern Warfare 3 SMG dominates Warzone with “ridiculously good” TTK

Connor Bennett
Green and Yellow Striker 9 skin in WarzoneActivision

One of Modern Warfare 3’s previously most popular SMGs is proving to be a must-use because of its “ridiculously good” TTK at different ranges in Warzone, especially now meta options have been nerfed. 

No matter what changes the devs make to Warzone, SMGs have always proven to be a reliable source of firepower in the battle royale. Sure, they’re supposed to dominate in the close-range, but there are some guns that actually dominate a bit further out as well. 

We’ve seen a few examples of SMGs competing beyond 40 meters – where Assualt Rifles and LMGs typically rule the roost – but one of them, the Striker 9, is proving to be more than viable at different ranges. 

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, who highlighted the Striker 9 in a recent video about SMGs now that a few have been nerfed

“Really easy to use, especially with this build, great versatility going into some of the mid-range areas and really aggressive at the same time,” the YouTuber said. “I think a lot more players are going to be using the Striker 9 this season.” 

He noted that the SMG is “ridiculously good” and has “great” damage ranges, noting that it has a TTK of around 850 ms beyond 40 meters. 

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider 
  • Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel
  • Optic: Nydar Model 2023
  • Magazine: 50-round drum
  • Stock: No Stock

Timestamp of 6:50

As noted, the Striker 9 has been a popular option previously in Modern Warfare 3, but it has slipped off the radar at times. 

With the likes of the RAM 9 being nerfed, there is scope for different SMGs to take over the meta, and the Striker 9 is in a prime position to become a must-use.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Connor Bennett

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

keep reading
MORS inspect animation in Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty
Warzone Season 3 sniper rifle wreaks havoc with insane penetration power
John Esposito
Warzone player with SVA 545 assault rifle on Urzikstan.
Call of Duty
Warzone April 16 patch notes: MTZ 556 and Holger 556 buffs, RAM 9 nerf, more
Shane Black
Warzone players discover "DMR 2.0" as new marksman rifle dominates Urzikstan
Call of Duty
“Broken” Warzone rifle dominates like SMG thanks to one attachment
Connor Bennett
Last Stand perk logo with Moscow map inbackground
Call of Duty
Leaked Black Ops Gulf War perk could completely change Warzone meta
Jacob Hale
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech