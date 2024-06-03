Fan-favorite MW2 SMG is now one of Warzone’s fastest-killing weapons in Season 4

One of Warzone’s most iconic SMGs from Modern Warfare 2 is back among the battle royale’s best weapons thanks to a brand-new attachment.

When it was confirmed Modern Warfare 3 would be integrating with Warzone, there was plenty of noise made about the carry-forward aspect of things. Skins wouldn’t be tossed aside, they’d be coming with players from MW2 and into the new game.

While that was a smooth transition, things didn’t go so well for the weapons from the previous game. Players regularly complained that they were “unusable” in the early goings of MW3, and lacked the power to compete. However, that has been totally flipped on its head in recent weeks.

Weapons from MW2 are holding their own and then some in Warzone right now, and as IceManIsaac points out, the Lachmann Shroud is also back on the rise.

In his June 1 video, the Warzone guru noted that the SMG is statistically one of the best guns in the game, and has a TTK to compete with the Superi 46, FJX Horus, and Striker 9.

“A sleeper has absolutely snuck into the meta. It is the Lachmann Shroud. It is very very powerful. We saw the Time to Kill, its extremely good – even in what I wouldn’t expect, the mid to long range,” he said.

Barrel: 114mm Darkstar

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Optic: MORS Dot Sight

Magazine: 50-round mag

Conversion Kit: JAK Decimator

Timestamp of 17:10

IceManIsaac did note that you are limited when it comes to attachments, and you don’t have any different ammo types that would bump it all the way up in the top-tier of the meta. Yet, the SMG is pretty competitive.

The JAK Decimator Conversion Kit is also a bit of a crutch, given you have to use it to get the best out of the Shroud.

It isn’t the only SMG that is back in the meta conversation, though. The Rival 9 has also been spotlighted since the Season 4 update, as it is ripping through Warzone once again.