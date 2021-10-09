Cold War Zombies PhD Slider all tiers and upgrades for new perk

Cold War Zombies has seen its final map, Forsaken, and with it, came the return of a famous perk as PhD Slider. Here are all the tiers and upgrades to make this one of the best in the game.

Season 6 of Cold War Zombies introduced Forsaken to the community. Along with that, fans were teased with a jingle hinting at the return of a classic perk.

While it is a twist put on PhD Flopper to fit in with the game’s sliding mechanic, people are extremely hyped to see the perk return to Call of Duty.

Now that the map is out, we have broken down what the perk does, all five of its tiers and how to upgrade it.

Cod Zombies how to upgrade PhD Slider and all tiers

With the new season of Cold War, Zombies players now have access to the game’s 10th perk, PhD Slider. This allows players to slide into enemies and trigger an explosion.

Much like all the other perks in the game, PhD Slider has five tiers that can be unlocked with crystals to make it even stronger. Here is a list of the upgrades you can get:

Each tier gives this perk a new power that is extremely useful especially while attempting the Forsaken Easter egg. Tier 5 gives fans the OG throwback to PhD Flopper, as an explosion will go off when falling from large heights.

Pair a maxed-out PhD with at least a Tier 2 Stamin-up and you can survive nearly anything. Stamin-Up makes players immune to fall damage, meaning you can jump from any distance and let off a huge explosion.

As usual, this will cost six Raw Aetherium Crystals for tiers one to three. You will then need four Refined Aetherium Crystals for Tier 4, and five Flawless Aetherium Crystals to get Tier 5.