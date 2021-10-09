How to play splitscreen in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The sixth installment of Treyarch’s beloved horde is one of the coolest versions yet. There is no better way to kill some time and some zombies with your friends. Here’s everything you need to know about playing Cold War’s Zombies in split-screen mode.

For years gamers have been linking up together and tackling the unstoppable forces of darkness in Call of Duty Zombies and Cold War has plenty of opportunities to do just that.

Whether you’re looking to brave the journey back into the harsh German winter to rediscover the 11-year-old secrets of Nacht der Untoten in its new form Die Maschine, or if you want to head out to the frontlines and clean up a big ol’ scientific mess in Firebase Z, you and your friends are in for a good time.

While the game mode itself has changed quite a lot over the years, the setup process has remained surprisingly consistent.

How to play couch co-op in Cold War Zombies

Once you’ve booted up the game you’ll need to follow these steps:

At the game’s first menu, press X on PS4/A on Xbox Scroll down to the zombies menu and press the same button again Connect a second controller to your system and select a profile. You can use a guest profile, but any player not using a regular Xbox or Playstation profile will lose their progress after signing out of their current session Select which mode you would like to play Start the game or begin the matchmaking process by selecting the button in the bottom left of the screen.

Once you’ve done all these steps you should be good to jump in and begin your reign of terror against the creatures of the night.

You have the option of entering a private session so that only the people currently signed in to your console will be playing together, or you can take it online and let others join into your game provided you have an active Xbox Live or Playstation Plus membership.

While there is plenty of fun to be had in just mindlessly killing zombies together, if you’re looking for something more organized than that, you could always tackle the easter eggs hidden on each map. Some of them may require a full team of four to accomplish, but the final products are worth the hassle if you have the patience.

That’s everything you need to know about playing Cold War Zombies split-screen. If you found this useful, you may want to check out our other Cold War guides here.