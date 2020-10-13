CoD YouTuber puts up billboard demanding Treyarch remaster BO2 Zombies - Dexerto

Call of Duty YouTuber, JohnyJ25, has been asking for a remaster of the Black Ops 2 Zombies map, Die Rise, for months now, and he’s put up a massive billboard in Los Angeles asking the Treyarch to bring back the classic map in Black Ops Cold War

If its previous games are to be believed, Treyarch clearly has no problem remastering old Zombies maps. The company has put out updated versions of countless maps from World at War and Black Ops 1, including classic maps like Nacht der Untoten and Der Reise. Nacht der Untoten is even making an appearance in the Black Ops Cold War Zombies in some way, shape, or form.

For some reason, however, Treyarch has yet to bring back many of the maps seen in Black Ops 2, with only Origins getting the remastered treatment in Black Ops 3’s Zombies Chronicles DLC. One fan, however, is hoping that the developer brings back one of BO2’s maps sooner rather than later.

For months, CoD Zombies YouTuber JohnyJ25 has been campaigning to bring back Die Rise, which was released as a part of Black Ops 2’s Revolution DLC pack. He creating a bot Twitter account and a website dedicated to the cause. Now, he’s taken his demanding up another notch put up an entire billboard in Santa Monica, CA asking for a remaster.

The billboard, which is apparently located around Treyarch’s headquarters, says “Hey 3arc, remaster Die Rise!” and also lists all the people who donated to his GoFundMe, which he set up to help raise money for the sign.

This led to some pretty comical names popping up on the billboard itself like, like ‘Noname Yeet, ‘Licensed Contractor,’ among others, which were hilariously pointed out by eagle-eyed fans.

After his post began picking up steam on Twitter, the YouTuber clarified that he means “no ill will towards Treyarch,” and that he simply wants the map to be remastered for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

It’s not surprising that he would pick that specific map to focus this campaign around: unlike almost every other Zombies experience in the history of the franchise, Die Rise takes place in a skyscraper and is based more on vertical gameplay rather than horizontal, offering a ton of floors to explore.

That being said, Die Rise more than likely won’t get the remastered treatment any time soon. With the developer focusing on its new timeline, it seems like the chance of getting the map back is lower than ever before.

That being said, stranger things have happened, so it’s still possible, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Black Ops Cold War officially launches on November 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.