CoD YouTuber puts up billboard demanding Treyarch remaster BO2 Zombies - Dexerto

CoD YouTuber puts up billboard demanding Treyarch remaster BO2 Zombies

Published: 13/Oct/2020 23:01

by Tanner Pierce
JohnyJ25/Activision

Call of Duty YouTuber, JohnyJ25, has been asking for a remaster of the Black Ops 2 Zombies map, Die Rise, for months now, and he’s put up a massive billboard in Los Angeles asking the Treyarch to bring back the classic map in Black Ops Cold War

If its previous games are to be believed, Treyarch clearly has no problem remastering old Zombies maps. The company has put out updated versions of countless maps from World at War and Black Ops 1, including classic maps like Nacht der Untoten and Der Reise. Nacht der Untoten is even making an appearance in the Black Ops Cold War Zombies in some way, shape, or form.

For some reason, however, Treyarch has yet to bring back many of the maps seen in Black Ops 2, with only Origins getting the remastered treatment in Black Ops 3’s Zombies Chronicles DLC. One fan, however, is hoping that the developer brings back one of BO2’s maps sooner rather than later.

For months, CoD Zombies YouTuber JohnyJ25 has been campaigning to bring back Die Rise, which was released as a part of Black Ops 2’s Revolution DLC pack. He creating a bot Twitter account and a website dedicated to the cause. Now, he’s taken his demanding up another notch put up an entire billboard in Santa Monica, CA asking for a remaster.

JohnyJ25
The billboard, which apparently went up around Treyarch headquarters, asks the developer to bring back Die Rise.

The billboard, which is apparently located around Treyarch’s headquarters, says “Hey 3arc, remaster Die Rise!” and also lists all the people who donated to his GoFundMe, which he set up to help raise money for the sign.

This led to some pretty comical names popping up on the billboard itself like, like ‘Noname Yeet, ‘Licensed Contractor,’ among others, which were hilariously pointed out by eagle-eyed fans.

After his post began picking up steam on Twitter, the YouTuber clarified that he means “no ill will towards Treyarch,” and that he simply wants the map to be remastered for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

It’s not surprising that he would pick that specific map to focus this campaign around: unlike almost every other Zombies experience in the history of the franchise, Die Rise takes place in a skyscraper and is based more on vertical gameplay rather than horizontal, offering a ton of floors to explore.

That being said, Die Rise more than likely won’t get the remastered treatment any time soon. With the developer focusing on its new timeline, it seems like the chance of getting the map back is lower than ever before.

That being said, stranger things have happened, so it’s still possible, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Black Ops Cold War officially launches on November 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

PC requirements for Black Ops Cold War Beta: minimum & recommended specs

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:04 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 21:14

by Albert Petrosyan
Unsplash / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

For Call of Duty players looking to enjoy the Black Ops Cold War Beta on PC, Treyarch and Activision have revealed the minimum and recommended computer system specs in order to run the game without issues.

After the highly-anticipated Black Ops Cold War Beta made its debut exclusively for PS4, Treyarch are opening up the testing period to players on all platforms for the second week.

This means that those who pre-ordered a digital version of the game on PC will get to try it out starting October 15, before the Beta is opened to all players on October 17.

Unlike consoles, of course, BOCW running on a computer isn’t a guaranteed thing – whether the file will work and/or run smoothly often depends on how good the PC’s specs are, and if they meet the minimum or recommended requirements.

Black Ops Cold War Beta
Treyarch
The Black Ops Cold War Beta is coming to PC and Xbox One.

Black Ops Cold War Beta PC minimum specifications

Here are the minimum requirements for your PC to be able to open and play the BOCW:

  • OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent
  • VIDEO: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950.
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • HDD: 45GB HD space
  • NETWORK: Broadband Internet connection
  • SOUND CARD: DirectX Compatible – Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Black Ops Cold War Beta PC recommended specifications

Meeting these recommended specs, or at least getting close, will ensure that your PC runs the Beta much more smoothly and with higher FPS:

  • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent
  • VIDEO: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • HDD: 45GB HD space
  • NETWORK: Broadband Internet connection
  • SOUND CARD: DirectX Compatible – Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

When is the Black Ops Cold War PC beta?

Beta dates for Black Ops Cold War
Activision
The Black Ops Cold War Beta is now in its second week of action.

Following the PS4-exclusive first week of the Beta, Activision is letting PC and Xbox players into the mix for week two. The early access for all three platforms takes place on October 15-16 before everyone can enjoy it on October 17-19.

This will be the final planned event before the full game launches on November 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

For more details about what’ll be included, make sure to check out our BOCW Beta guide here.