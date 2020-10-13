 PC requirements for Black Ops Cold War Beta: minimum & recommended specs - Dexerto
Call of Duty

PC requirements for Black Ops Cold War Beta: minimum & recommended specs

Published: 13/Oct/2020 21:04 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 21:14

by Albert Petrosyan
Unsplash / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

For Call of Duty players looking to enjoy the Black Ops Cold War Beta on PC, Treyarch and Activision have revealed the minimum and recommended computer system specs in order to run the game without issues.

After the highly-anticipated Black Ops Cold War Beta made its debut exclusively for PS4, Treyarch are opening up the testing period to players on all platforms for the second week.

This means that those who pre-ordered a digital version of the game on PC will get to try it out starting October 15, before the Beta is opened to all players on October 17.

Unlike consoles, of course, BOCW running on a computer isn’t a guaranteed thing – whether the file will work and/or run smoothly often depends on how good the PC’s specs are, and if they meet the minimum or recommended requirements.

Black Ops Cold War Beta
Treyarch
The Black Ops Cold War Beta is coming to PC and Xbox One.

Black Ops Cold War Beta PC minimum specifications

Here are the minimum requirements for your PC to be able to open and play the BOCW:

  • OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent
  • VIDEO: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950.
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • HDD: 45GB HD space
  • NETWORK: Broadband Internet connection
  • SOUND CARD: DirectX Compatible – Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

Black Ops Cold War Beta PC recommended specifications

Meeting these recommended specs, or at least getting close, will ensure that your PC runs the Beta much more smoothly and with higher FPS:

  • OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent
  • VIDEO: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950
  • RAM: 8GB RAM
  • HDD: 45GB HD space
  • NETWORK: Broadband Internet connection
  • SOUND CARD: DirectX Compatible – Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

When is the Black Ops Cold War PC beta?

Beta dates for Black Ops Cold War
Activision
The Black Ops Cold War Beta is now in its second week of action.

Following the PS4-exclusive first week of the Beta, Activision is letting PC and Xbox players into the mix for week two. The early access for all three platforms takes place on October 15-16 before everyone can enjoy it on October 17-19.

This will be the final planned event before the full game launches on November 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

For more details about what’ll be included, make sure to check out our BOCW Beta guide here.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 13/Oct/2020 12:07 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 19:48

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. For those who don’t know, once a year Amazon puts out some insane deals on all sorts of products. One of the main grabs on that day, however, are tech products. More specifically, gaming products are highly sought after – and for good reason. Any chance to get your hands on an expensive gaming console or TV at a lower price is bound to bring some anticipation.

Advertisement

But what are some of the best deals, you might ask? What have the biggest discounts or what now has the best value? Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

