PC requirements for Black Ops Cold War Beta: minimum & recommended specs - Dexerto

For Call of Duty players looking to enjoy the Black Ops Cold War Beta on PC, Treyarch and Activision have revealed the minimum and recommended computer system specs in order to run the game without issues.

After the highly-anticipated Black Ops Cold War Beta made its debut exclusively for PS4, Treyarch are opening up the testing period to players on all platforms for the second week.

This means that those who pre-ordered a digital version of the game on PC will get to try it out starting October 15, before the Beta is opened to all players on October 17.

Unlike consoles, of course, BOCW running on a computer isn’t a guaranteed thing – whether the file will work and/or run smoothly often depends on how good the PC’s specs are, and if they meet the minimum or recommended requirements.

Black Ops Cold War Beta PC minimum specifications

Here are the minimum requirements for your PC to be able to open and play the BOCW:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

Black Ops Cold War Beta PC recommended specifications

Meeting these recommended specs, or at least getting close, will ensure that your PC runs the Beta much more smoothly and with higher FPS:

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

When is the Black Ops Cold War PC beta?

Following the PS4-exclusive first week of the Beta, Activision is letting PC and Xbox players into the mix for week two. The early access for all three platforms takes place on October 15-16 before everyone can enjoy it on October 17-19.

This will be the final planned event before the full game launches on November 13 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

For more details about what’ll be included, make sure to check out our BOCW Beta guide here.