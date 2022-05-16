CoD Vanguard May 16 update patch notes

The May 16 Vanguard patch notes have brought a big change to the combat pacing system as well as some minor adjustments to some weapon-related challenges and unlocks.

Vanguard updates have come quick, fast, and in a hurry, throughout the first half of May. This time around the devs have turned their attention to fine-tuning the Combat Pacing public matchmaking system and a few other minor fixes.

All of this follows the May 10 arrival of silent operators in Vanguard and the May 14 silent buff to the Automaton in what has been a very busy week for Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard May 16 patch notes

The highlight of this patch is the removal of the Assault option in the Combat Pacing menu.

This mid-sized lobby preference gave players a choice between the refined and fairly calm 6v6 style of Tactical and the chaotic stylings of the 48-player Blitz mode.

In the notes, Sledgehammer cites that despite only 5% of the player base choosing to play Assault regularly, it was having an oversized effect on the matchmaking process.

“By removing this option, we aim to improve map rotation across all Quick Play playlists. We will be monitoring your feedback and game analytics to assess if this change has made the desired improvements. Give it a try, and let us know how you feel.“

For the full patch notes, check out Sledgehammer’s entire update blog below.

CoD Vanguard May 16 update full patch notes

MULTIPLAYER Feature Update Assault Combat Pacing filter removed from Quick Play and Featured Playlists This change intends to improve diversity in map rotation. Although Assault Combat Pacing is the choice for just 5% of players, its impact on matchmaking cannot be understated. By removing this option, we aim to improve map rotation across all Quick Play playlists. We will be monitoring your feedback and game analytics to assess if this change has made the desired improvements. Give it a try, and let us know how you feel.

Minimum and maximum player counts for Tactical and Blitz Combat Pacings have been tuned.