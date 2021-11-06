Hilarious Vanguard Attack Dog bug sends Scump over the edge: “I’ve seen it all”

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner might be a CDL legend, but he certainly isn’t immune to Call of Duty: Vanguard’s fearsome attack dogs, and the saga between these two deadly powers has continued in hilarious fashion.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now out in the wild, with fans diving head-first into Sledgehammer Games’ latest title and the CoD franchise’s most recent return to a WWII setting.

While the full game released on November 5, there were several beta sessions beforehand that let players get a first-look at the new entry — and help developer Sledgehammer identify any pesky pre-release bugs, of which there were plenty.

In one of the beta’s most memorable moments, CDL pro Scump was left dumbfounded after his own Attack Dogs killstreak betrayed him. Now, his beef with those fearsome animals has reached new levels after he encountered another hilarious bug involving the game’s canine menaces.

While streaming some of his Vanguard gameplay on release day, Scump encountered yet another Attack Dog glitch which sent him completely over the edge. As he shot at enemies from an elevated tower, Abner was suddenly taken down by none other than a pack of vicious Attack Dogs.

“How did these dogs get up here?” the pro screamed into his mic, sharing his confusion with fans in Twitch chat. “Where’d [they] come from?”

Scump then exploded after his killcam revealed the dogs teleporting up, though the floorboards, just to track him down and chomp on him. “Excuse me,” he shouted as the hilarious bug unfolded on his screen.

The clip only got better, however, as after taking down the CDL legend, one of the dogs flew across the map in gravity-defying fashion. “He started flying after [he killed me],” Scump continued to yell, before remarking in amazement “I’ve seen it all!”

Abner remained dumbfounded for several minutes, clearly in disbelief over the events he just witnessed. “That might’ve been the craziest s**t I’ve seen in CoD,” he laughed to himself after finally overcoming his shock. “That was wild.”

This is the latest entry in what might be an epic, year-long battle between these two Call of Duty superpowers. Sledgehammer Games could address the dogs’ behavior in a future update, but we’ll make sure to keep you posted if Scump and his furry friends have any other run-ins during Vanguard.