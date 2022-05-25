CoD players divided after seeing Modern Warfare 2 will be on old gen consoles

Modern Warfare 2 is coming to both last-gen and current-gen hardware in 2022 — but the news has caused a divide between Call of Duty players.

Excitement for Modern Warfare 2 spread across social media yesterday as the new Call of Duty title was teased. As more details were revealed, that initial excitement devolved into frustration and heated debates with the announcement that Modern Warfare 2 is coming to old-gen consoles.

The production of Playstation 3 games stopped four years into the Playstation 4’s life cycle. Following that timeline, old-gen games should be supported until at least 2024.

However, some fans believe that Warzone developers are being held back by old-gen limitations, while others say they shouldn’t have to buy new consoles that are not readily available.

Is Warzone being held back by old-gen consoles?

Console shortages for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have been a well-documented issue since their initial release in 2020. Consoles are becoming more readily available in some regions, but some people still struggle to get their hands on a new console.

In a Reddit thread discussing Modern Warfare 2 coming to old-gen consoles, one user said that “unfortunately, new consoles still aren’t regularly available.” As of writing, 123 people liked that comment.

Another user stated: “You must bear in mind that PS4/Xbox still is the majority of the console userbase. I doubt that they would alienate that due to the amount of money they would lose.”

Some users supported the claim above by saying that they are not financially able to purchase a new console.

One commenter said: “They need to ditch the old hardware now. Some of it is nearly a decade old. Let it die and stop kneecapping current-gen consoles.”

Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson suggested that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 may be the last title coming on old-gen consoles.

Modern Warfare II (2022) is coming to both current-gen and past generation consoles. It's currently believed that this will be the last Call of Duty coming to past generation consoles, but it will ultimately depend on the console market conditions. pic.twitter.com/YTucmVCcqY — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 10, 2021

It looks as though the Call of Duty community will continue to be in disagreement over whether or not CoD should be on old-gen until that date does officially come.

What the future holds for previous-gen players, though, remains to be seen.