Modern Warfare 3 players want popular MW2019 mode to return

Modern Warfare 3 players have called for one of Modern Warfare (2019)’s most popular game modes to make a comeback when the game launches.

The Modern Warfare reboot in 2019 gained a lot of plaudits from the Call of Duty community, making a number of huge changes to the franchise in general as well as introducing new features that have remained in the game’s that have been released ever since.

While not every change has been celebrated by the community unanimously, with minimap changes and moving Dead Silence from a perk to a Field Upgrade garnering mass complaints, other changes such as the movement were widely regarded as huge successes.

One of these was in an incredibly popular game mode that fans quickly fell in love with, even included in MW2019’s beta — and now players want it back as soon as possible.

MW3 players want Gunfight at launch

Taking to Reddit, MW3 player Redeyes222222 said that “If MW3 doesn’t have Gunfight on release I am going to cry,” and many of the comments were in agreement with them.

“I am worried they are just going to use Cutthroat as an excuse not to do gunfight, so they don’t have to make new maps for the gunfight mode,” he explained. Mw2 gunfight was buns. Maps were significantly worse than 2019, it wasn’t on release so nobody played the game when by the time it was out, and the green lasers on the guns ruined half the rounds.”

He finished: “To the random Sledgehammer dev that is reading this, we could just take the 2019 gunfight maps, SLAP them right into mw3, and we’ll call it a day. Add a couple new maps if you feel generous.”

Gunfight was a simple 2v2 mode on tiny maps, such as Speedball, where players spawned in with a random loadout and had one life per round to take out their opponents, similar to a small-scale Search and Destroy.

In the comments, many agreed that they had a lot of fun playing Gunfight in MW2019, with some even saying it was their “favorite mode.”

“I hope if gunfight is in MWIII that they bring those tournaments back,” said one player, reminiscing on the tournaments that allowed players to unlock rewards for competing and progressing through the ladder.

Another added that those tournaments were “peak COD” for them, so there is clearly appetite not just for the return of Gunfight but for the ever-popular tournaments that players could grind.