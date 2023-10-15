Players brand Modern Warfare 3 as one of the most polarizing Call of Duty games yet

Modern Warfare 3, like most Call of Duty games in beta. has been receiving a lot of criticism, but some players have been loving the game.

Modern Warfare 3 is a new version of the old MW3 released in 2011 on classic consoles like the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. While bearing the same name as its predecessor, developers Sledgehammer Games have revealed some exciting new changes in the beta of the new game that make it starkly different, like the new lethal Breacher Drone.

For some Modern Warfare fans, particularly those who had grown used to the playstyle of MW (2019) and MW2 (2022), the new beta was disappointing – the TTK felt inconsistent and slow, and the audio felt completely changed.

However, not all Call of Duty players felt the same way about the changes, with some seeing the drastic changes to the gameplay as a sign of good things to come.

Players think Modern Warfare 3 could be “the year” for good CoD

One player couldn’t disagree more with all the negative feedback on MW3, attributing the criticism to “casuals.”

The CoD fan even went so far as to say that this “may be the year fr”.

“A quick check of the mw3 subreddit shows casuals having meltdowns about movement, high ttk and audio. People are genuinely complaining because they can get turned on so easily and can’t have simp awareness by buying 300 dollar headsets.”

The original poster wasn’t the only person in the community who noticed the hate directed towards the upcoming release, signaling that the criticism was from MW2 fans who were complaining: “Users from MW2 sub are hijacking MW3 sub, and absolutely malding lmao.”

Others agreed, as they saw the main issue with some fans not enjoying the game was a lack of time to adapt to the new playstyle and longer TTK.

“The people who are complaining about the TTK are just not hitting their shots and too used to being able to 2 bullet people.”

Call of Duty, being such a big Activision release, usually draws a lot of criticism from players – especially during the beta period where players believe they have the best chance to get the game fixed. Whether players are finding it as fun as MW2 (2022) or not, Dexerto has guides on the best gun loadouts to help you get the most out of your gaming experience.

