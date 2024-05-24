CoD fans livid after leak claims Black Ops 6 will be on last-gen consoles

Call of Duty players hoping that the series would finally be focusing on the PS5 and Xbox Series X were in for a shock after seeing a leaked Black Ops 6 pre-order listing that included the PS4.

Activision’s annual CoD releases are some of the biggest in the video game industry, but just like yearly sports games, the series can’t seem to abandon last-gen hardware.

On Reddit, a user posted a screenshot of a GameStop SKU page with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 showing that it would be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 4… All of which were listed at $69.99.

“If it wasn’t obvious, BO6 will still be releasing on last-gen consoles, according to pre-order info from GameStop,” the user said.

Needless to say, players were not pleased. As the rumor spread on social media, fans began to express their concerns, with many convinced that the decision to keep releasing the games on older hardware would only hinder the experience on newer, more powerful consoles.

“Imagine the graphics being as bad like Black Ops 3 was on PS3. Good times,” one said.

“Horrible, horrible idea. Last gen needs to be left behind. Should be current gen only,” insisted another.

Gaming org SoaR also poked fun at the game by posting a pixelated blurry SpongeBob video with the caption, “Me and the boys playing Black Ops 6 on our PS4s.”

Other users took issue with the supposed $69.99 price tag. One player said it was “insane” to charge the same price for an inferior version of the game.

“$70 on last gen is crazy,” slammed someone else.

Thus far, Activision has yet to confirm that Black Ops 6 will indeed be released on the PS4, but it isn’t exactly surprising. Every CoD game released since the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch has been available on Sony’s prior system.

Expect to learn more at the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9 for a first look at the gameplay and additional info.

