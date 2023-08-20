Warzone players fear that CoD is coming to an end on Xbox One & PS4

Modern Warfare 3 event in Warzone 2 has been causing the game to glitch for players on older consoles, and they fear this could be a sign of the end of Call of Duty on Xbox One and PS4.

Warzone 2 Season 5 launched on August, 16 alongside a new Modern Warfare 3 in-game event for players to participate in. This event involves challenges that allow players to earn rewards like the new assault rifle M13C and the new Gas Canister weapon charm.

Players have been grinding through these challenges to earn the rewards, but some have complained that the new Warzone 2 event is harder for some than others. Specifically, some players on older consoles have been experiencing glitches and stuttering in the new event.

Warzone 2 PS4 & Xbox One players complain about MW3 event

The new Modern Warfare 3 event features exciting and chaotic gameplay, but some players on older consoles are finding that this is at times too much for their systems to handle. One Redditor posted his struggles as the map glitched and the landscape failed to render.

Other players had little sympathy for those playing on older-generation hardware like the PS4 and Xbox One, “That’s 9-years-old hardware. It’s ancient by tech standards” and “You gotta move on bruh.”

Modern Warfare is releasing on November, 10 and will be available on the “9-years-old hardware” consoles. For some, this was a hot topic for debate, and they were upset about what they thought was Activision catering too much towards the PS4 and Xbox One.

“These last-gen consoles hold current gen back so hard it’s getting ridiculous,” said one.

This has caused a scare for some Warzone 2 players as they fear Call of Duty might move away from the last-gen consoles in the near future.

Modern Warfare 3 has been gaining traction recently with new updates like the return of all 16 multiplayer maps from Modern Warfare (2009).